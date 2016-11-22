Tiger girls win opener at Ashland

Katie Lundeen led the Tigers with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Lyndzee Parker was next with 11 points and Kasha Hughlett had eight.

Megan DeHate led Ashland with 10 points.

The Tigers, who never trailed in the game, jumped out to a 9-1 lead and eventually led 21-14 at the half.

Six straight points by DeHate allowed Ashland to get within 34-30 with 8:01 remaining.

But that was as close as the Dockers would get as the Tigers got two free throws from Lundeen and a 3-pointer from Parker.

After the Tigers took the early 9-1 lead, the Oredockers responded with six straight points.

Northwestern followed with 10 straight points of its own to lead 19-7.

Harper Bucholz scored five straight points for Ashland to make it 19-14, but a pair of Lundeen free throws with 7.8 seconds to play made it 21-14 at the half.

Ashland hosts Superior at 7:15 p.m. today and the Tigers host Cameron on Nov. 29.

TIGER TALES: Northwestern was 17-of-50 from the floor and 8-of-15 from the free-throw line. … The Oredockers finished 12-of-40 shooting and made 8-of-18 free throws. … Ashland finished with 20 turnovers and Northwestern had 17. … Northwestern outrebounded Ashland 45-33. … Northwestern won the JV game 38-16.

Northwestern................................ 21 23 — 44

Ashland....................................... 14 20 — 34

Northwestern — Mackenzie Correll 1-8 0-2 3, Cassidy Friend 2-8 0-1 4, Lyndzee Parker 5-14 0-0 11, Katie Lundeen 4-9 5-6 13, Kasha Hughlett 4-5 0-1 8, Laryssa Vik 1-5 3-5 5, Kayla Pajtash 0-0 0-0 0, Brooklyn Oswskey 0-1 0-0 0, Sydney Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Tory Anderson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-50 8-15 44.

3-point goals—Parker, Correll.

Ashland — Tucker 1-9 1-3 3, McPeak 0-0 2-4 2, Harper Bucholz 2-7 2-6 6, St. Germain 1-6 1-1 3, Cassie Perry 2-4 0-0 5, Lucia Novotna 2-6 0-1 5, Dickrell 0-2 0-0 0, Megan DeHate 4-5 2-2 10, Wiggins 0-1, 0-1 0. Totals 12-40 8-18 34.

3-point goals—Perry, Novotna.