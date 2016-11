HON names all-conference teams

Alex Tecker and Carter Spangenberg snared first-team honors on both sides of the ball. Tecker was honored as a defensive and offensive lineman, and Spangenberg as a running back and defensive back.

Tyler Little also received double honors, earning first-team recognition on defense (lineman) and second team on offense (wide receiver).

Other Tigers earning first-team nods were junior Tyler Ronning (offensive lineman) and seniors Jameson Pflug (linebacker) and Connor Johnson (defensive back).

Named to the second team were sophomores Kyle Curphy (offensive lineman) and Reagan Ruffi (running back) and juniors Andrew Hanson (linebacker) and Kade Bartelt (defensive back).

Hayward’s Xavier Cummings was named the HON Defensive player of the year, and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser quarterback Dawson Davis earned the honor on offense.

Heart O’ North

All-Conference Football Teams

1st Team – Offense

Ends/Flankers: Darryl Williams, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Xavier Cummings, Sr., Hayward; Riley Herbes, Jr., Ladysmith

Offensive linemen: Alex Timm, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Caleb Waggoner, Sr., Hayward; Tyler Ronning, Jr., Northwestern; Alex Tecker, Sr., Northwestern

Center: Willy Zawistowski, Sr., Hayward

Quarterback: Dawson Davis, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Running backs: Collin Bungartz, Sr., Bloomer; Daniel Chuchwar, Jr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Carter Spangenberg, Sr., Northwestern

Utility: Payton Rose, Sr., Cumberland

1st Team – Defense

Defensive linemen: Payton Dachel, Jr., Bloomer; Daniel Chuchwar, Jr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Alex Tecker, Sr., Northwestern; Tyler Little, Sr., Northwestern

Linebackers: Hunter Flor, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Tate Johnson, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Kobe Berghammer, Jr., Cumberland; Jameson Pflug, Sr., Northwestern

Corners/safeties: Darryl Williams, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Xavier Cummings, Sr., Hayward; Diante Miller, Sr., Hayward; Connor Johnson, Sr., Northwestern; Carter Spangenberg, Sr., Northwestern

Specialists

Kicker: Brett Knowlton, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Punter: Michael Johnson, Sr., Barron

Returner: Xavier Cummings, Sr., Hayward

2nd Team – Offense

Ends/Flankers: Sam Newell, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Tyler Sarauer, Sr., Ladysmith; Tyler Little, Sr., Northwestern

Offensive linemen: Payton Dachel, Jr., Bloomer; Cameron Lee, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Graham Frane, Sr., Hayward; Nolan Keller, Jr., Hayward; Kyle Curphy, So., Northwestern

Center: David Bognar, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Quarterback: David Freund, Sr., Hayward; Jared Dieckman, Jr., Ladysmith

Running backs: Reagan Ruffi, So., Northwestern; Ryan Lauterbach, Jr., Spooner

2nd Team – Defense

Defensive linemen: Travis Beloate, Jr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Brett Knowlton, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Tanner Kelsey, Sr., Hayward; Cole Robotka, Jr., Hayward; Mark Nauretz, Sr., Spooner

Linebackers: Will Waldofski, So., Barron; Jacob Barsness, Sr., Hayward; Kyle Sorensen, Sr., Hayward; Steven Jerry, Sr., Ladysmith; Andrew Hanson, Jr., Northwestern

Corners/safeties: Sam Newell, Sr., Chetek-Weyerhaeuser; Payton Rose, Sr., Cumberland; Kade Bartelt, Jr., Northwestern

Volleyball

The Tigers had one player earn All-Conference recognition this year.

Junior Meggan Lind was named to the second team as a setter.

HON champion Bloomer led all teams with seven players honored, including four on the first team. The Blackhawks went a perfect 14-0 in conference play this year. Northwestern finished the season at 3-11 in the conference.

Heart O’ North

All-Conference Volleyball Team

First team

Kylie Amundson, Jr., middle hitter, Barron

Kristin Doriott, Sr., setter, Barron

Kyra Arendt, Sr., middle blocker, Bloomer

Hannah Harelstad, Sr., setter, Bloomer

Aliya Seibel, Sr., middle hitter, Bloomer

Chandler Zwiefelhofer, Sr., outside hitter, Bloomer

Trinity Myer, Jr., outside hitter, Hayward

Madelyn Neff, Jr., middle hitter, Hayward

Megan Effertz, Jr., outside hitter, Ladysmith

Second team

Emily Linsmeyer, So., outside hitter, Barron

Lydia Miller, So., right hitter, Barron

Hailey Jarr, Sr., right hitter, Bloomer

Evyn Engelhardt, Sr., outside hitter, Ladysmith

Meggan Lind, Jr., setter, Northwestern

Honorable Mention

Dana Hilbert, Sr., middle hitter, Barron

Karissa Mudgett, Sr., outside hitter, Bloomer

Shaina Zwiefelhofer, Jr., outside hitter, Bloomer

Morgan Davis, Jr., middle hitter, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Ania Hyatt, Fr., middle blocker, Cumberland

Adrianna Johnson, Jr., middle hitter, Cumberland

Emily Beehler, Sr., outside hitter, Hayward

Abby Bullard, Sr., setter, Ladysmith

Jenna Curtis, Sr., middle hitter, Spooner