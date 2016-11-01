Tiger cross country runners end season

The Tiger boys took 15th of 16 teams, and the girls took 16th. Lakeland won the boys race, and East Troy won the girls race.

Individually, Donny Pooler led the Tigers with a 12th-place finish in the boys race in 16 minutes, 36.26 seconds. Luke Bailey of Xavier won the Division 2 boys race in 15:44.80. Ashland’s Maury Miller finished 13th in 16:38.35, and Walker Miller finished 28th in 16:54.93.

In the girls race, Dana Feyen of Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau won in 18:21.48. Amy Wallis took 37th for the Oredockers in 20:27.55, and Sophie Mattson took 47th in 20:37.90. Abby Nelson was the top Tiger, taking 69th in 21:00.88.

WIAA Division 2 Cross Country Championships

Boys team results

1. Lakeland, 105; 2. Valders, 112; 3. Wisconsin Lutheran, 114; 4. Monroe, 117; 5. Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 118; 6. Omro, 162; 7. Shorewood, 212; 8. Lakeside Lutheran, 212; 9. Oconto Falls, 227; 10. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 232; 11. Notre Dame de la Bai Academy, 239; 12. East Troy, 265; 13. Viroqua, 280; 14. Sparta, 322; 15. Northwestern, 329; 16. Osceola, 375.

Boys individual results

(Top 10 plus NHS)

1. Luke Bailey, Xavier, 15:44.80; 2. Clark Otte, Sheboygan Falls, 15:56.46; 3. Dustin Hatfield, River Valley, 16:05.90; 4. Trevor Wenzel, Valders, 16:10.46; 5. Miguel Mathias, Nekoosa/Port Edwards, 16:14.91; 6. Nathan Broullire, Xavier, 16:16.76; 7. Jack Colleran, Notre Dame de la Baie Academy, 16:19.19; 8. Travis Reiter, Freedom, 16:20.06; 9. Dan Iselin, Platteville, 16:26.78; 10. Trey Ulrich, Medford, 16:28.44; 12. Donny Pooler, NHS, 16:36.26; 95. Zach Pooler, NHS, 18:07.15; 125. Kevin Garland, NHS, 18:41.35; 128. Brody Burke, NHS, 18:48.31; 137. Kieran Johnson, NHS, 19:08.22; 139. Tyler Davis, NHS, 19:10.48; 145. Calen Kirkpatrick, NHS, 19:28.58.

Girls team results

1. East Troy, 88; 2. Luxemburg-Casco, 108; 3. Freedom, 113; 4. Wisconsin Lutheran, 119; 5. Wisconsin Dells, 137; 6. Cedar Grove-Belgium, 167; 7. McFarland, 190; 8. Westby, 202; 9. Dodgeville/Mineral Point, 209; 10. Plymouth, 257; 11. Grafton, 265; 12. Lakeland, 275; 13. Clintonville, 286; 14. St. Croix Central, 316; 15. Deerfield/Cambridge, 316; 16. Northwestern, 372.

Girls individual results

(Top 10 plus NHS)

1. Dana Feyen, Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau, 18:21.48; 2. Laura Beghin, Wisconsin Dells, 18:34.14; 3. Audrey Janik, Wisconsin Lutheran, 18:53.65; 4. Annie Higgins, Xavier, 18:54.80; 5. Kara Pyatskowit, Clintonville, 19:00.23; 6. Ella Rondeau, East Troy, 19:11.73; 7. Jacie Legois, Luxemburg-Casco, 19:14.58; 8. Erin Sorg, Delavan-Darien, 19:16.13; 9. Lauren Vosters, Freedom, 19:21.86; 10. Jaci Hinz, Freedom, 19:28.32; 69. Abby Nelson, NHS, 21:00.88; 116. Emma Smykalski, NHS, 22:05.43; 125. Journey Amundson, NHS, 22:19.57; 127. Nia Albright, NHS, 22:23.56; 129. Caitlin Johnson, NHS, 22:25.02; 137. Talia Cismoski-Martin, NHS, 22:50.87; 146. Emily Nelson, NHS, 23:43.19.