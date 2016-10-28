Tiger team effort

“The kids afterwards actually said whatever happens we’re OK with because we gave it everything we could,” McGrath said. “I was really proud to hear them say that.”

The Tigers’ effort proved to be enough as both the boys and girls won their sectional titles to advance to the state meet.

It is the sixth trip to state in seven years for both teams. The girls missed as a team in 2011, when they took third, and the boys missed in 2014, when they took sixth.

Jenny Forsythe, Tigers assistant coach, said the runners have taken ownership of the team this year. They don’t need any prodding to work hard in practices, and during races they talk to and encourage each other.

“Really it always is the kids leading the kids,” Forsythe said. “For example, Donny Pooler wasn’t even running at the beginning of the season because he had surgery, but before every race he’d go over to both the guys and the girls and get them all fired up before the race. He just leads the charge naturally.”

Throughout the season, McGrath and Forsythe have pushed a team-first philosophy, and former wrestling coach Bob Coleman helped reinforce that message. He has worked with the cross country team this season on the mental aspect of the sport.

“There’s certain character traits that he’s focused on, and a big one is love,” McGrath said. “If you ask any one of the kids, they know exactly what the definition of love is. It’s sacrificial acts for the benefit of others. Every one of our kids knows that, and going into the sectional meet that’s all they were thinking about.”

At the sectional race, nearly all of the Tigers on the boys and girls teams set personal records.

Pooler said this year’s focus on sacrifice and teamwork is partly to thank.

“We talk about running for the team because it’s a lot easier to give up on yourself during the races versus giving up on the team,” Pooler said. “You give up on yourself a lot quicker than you will if you’re running for your team.”

The WIAA Cross Country Championships will be held Saturday at The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids. The Division 2 boys race begins at 12:35 p.m., and the girls race begins at 2:25 p.m.

Members of the boys team are juniors Brody Burke, Tyler Davis, Kevin Garland, Calen Kirkpatrick and Donny Pooler; sophomore Zach Pooler; and freshman Kieran Johnson.

Members of the girls team are senior Caitlin Johnson; juniors Emma Smykalski and Emily Nelson; and sophomores Nia Albright, Journey Amundson, Talia Cismoski-Mar and Abby Nelson.

“It’s easy to be intimidated, but I think we’ll go in with the same attitude we had in sectionals and just leave it all out on the course,” Johnson said. “Whatever happens, as long as we gave it our best effort, that’s all we can really ask of everyone.”

Tiger girls

The race for the girls sectional title came down to Northwestern and St. Croix Central.

The Tigers took second at the sectional race last year but lost two seniors from that team, including top runner Emma Nelson.

St. Croix Central returned all seven runners from its team that took sixth last season, and the Panthers finished well ahead of Northwestern at the Rice Lake Cross Country Invitational earlier this year.

“They had beaten us, I think every time we raced them this year,” Johnson said. “So we didn’t even know who would come in with the win. We kind of thought we’d get second.”

As it turned out, first and second were determined by the last scoring runner on each team.

Three pairs of Northwestern and SCC runners finished sequentially, and another set finished two places apart. The biggest separation was between the No. 1 runners, where Olivia Moll took third for the Panthers and Abby Nelson took sixth for the Tigers.

Smykalski, Northwestern’s No. 2 runner, knew the competition was close during the race. She finished one second ahead of the SCC runner trailing her, and Amundson did the same in the No. 3 position. Albright kept the streak going by finishing less than a second ahead of her SCC counterpart.

That left the teams tied in total points with only one scoring runner remaining for each.

Johnson was the final runner for the Tigers.

“McGrath was yelling at me. He was like, ‘No passes; you can’t let anyone pass you.’ ” Johnson said. “I thought it was going to be close between Ashland, Rice Lake and St. Croix, and those girls were all around us the whole time. It was kind of nuts. We didn’t know what the results were going to be even after the race.”

Johnson finished 26th overall and Cismoski-Mar finished just behind to push St. Croix Central’s last scoring runner to 28th.

When the scores were all tallied, Northwestern had won 84-86.

“There were a lot of emotions,” Smykalski said. “The girls were crying a lot, and the guys were being guys.”

“The boys were violently hugging each other,” Johnson said.

Northwestern’s second through sixth runners were less than 30 seconds apart for the girls — a pattern the coaching staff has worked to develop.

“The girls running as a pack was a very deliberate coaching move,” McGrath said. “From the beginning of the season we knew that we were going to send Abby (Nelson) out in front, and then we would have four girls that we want to have stay together and run as a pack.”

“When we see our ‘Lady Pack’ coming through — first of all, we’re excited because it’s beautiful — but the girls are talking to each other. They’re positive with each other,” Forsythe said.

Johnson said the girls team is very close this year. Running in a pack just came naturally.

“I think it’s easier to pull your teammates with you when you’re running in a pack,” Johnson said. “It’s something we like to do, and you feel more comfortable when you have your teammates around you.”

Tiger boys

Northwestern’s 18-point victory over Osceola in the boys sectional race came as somewhat of a surprise. The Tigers won the sectional title last year, but they were not considered favorites to repeat.

“Nobody really counted our boys in this year,” McGrath said. “We lost four amazing seniors last year, including Timmy Heikkila, who I consider the best distance runner who’s ever gone through our school. So there were multiple sets of big shoes to fill.

“I don’t think people in the conference or people in the sectional really thought that we would have much.”

Only two of Northwestern’s runners were members of last year’s state-qualifying team, but the Tigers managed to defend their sectional title.

“Most years we lose quite a few runners,” Donny Pooler said. “We don’t really know who’s going to step up for us, but we end up having quite a few kids step up in big ways. If you look at our team, how deep our bench is, we have kids that could probably be on the top end of other teams around us and they’re No. 8 and 9 on our team sitting on the bench.”

The Tiger boys were the only team with three runners finishing in under 18 minutes and all seven runners finishing in under 19 minutes at the sectional race in Rice Lake.

Donny and Zach Pooler both notched top-ten finishes, and the Tigers’ No. 7 runner placed ahead of the No. 2 runner on six other teams.

“I was on the sidelines,” said senior captain Thomas Odegard. “I was pushing everybody there and I was screaming at the top of my lungs, telling everybody to just keep on going. But I watched every single one of these guys and girls push themselves as hard as they possibly can, and it really showed through the finish and through our scores as well.”

The Northwestern boys have won the sectional team title six of the last seven years. The Tiger girls have four titles in the last eight years, but they had taken second the past three years. Ashland won the sectional title in 2015 and 2014, and Rice Lake won it in 2013.

“I wasn’t even running, but seeing the joy on each and every one of these people’s faces — I don’t cry, but I was close,” Odegard said.

TIGER TALES: The last time the Tigers swept the boys and girls sectional titles was 2012. The Tiger boys placed all five scoring runners in the top 12 that year and finished 65 points ahead of runner-up Ashland. Northwestern’s Jordan Johnson won the girls race and Emma Nelson was fourth as the Tigers edged Rice Lake by four points. … In the past 15 years, Northwestern has sent 17 teams and 11 individuals to the state meet. The only year during that stretch when at least one Tiger did not run at state was 2004. … When the Tiger girls advanced to state as a team in 2006, it was the first time in 10 years they’d managed the feat. Since then, the Northwestern girls have advanced as a team in seven out of 10 years. … Northwestern has never had an individual champion in cross country, but a number of Tigers have come close. For the girls, Sarah Anderson finished third in both 1993 and 1994, and Vicki Anderson placed fourth in 1996. For the boys, Timmy Heikkila ran just 15 seconds behind the winner in his fourth-place finish last year. … The Tiger are also looking for their first team title in cross country. The boys were the state runners-up in 1981 and took sixth in 2002. The girls took fifth in 1996 and were sixth in 2010.