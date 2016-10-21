Northwestern sweeps sectional cross country titles

The Northwestern High School boys and girls country teams both advanced to the WIAA State Championships with first-place finishes at Friday’s Rice Lake Sectional.

Both teams will now run in the state championships next Saturday at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.

Ashland twin brothers finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16 minutes, 28.91 seconds and 16:32.48, respectively.

Northwestern’s Donny Pooler finished third in 16:38.83.

Somerset’s Anya Swanson won the girls race in 19:08.01. Ashland’s Amy Wallis was second in 19:39.28 and Northwestern’s Abby Nelson finished sixth in 20:03.53.

Boys Team Scores

Northwestern, 89; Osceola, 107; Prescott, 135; Amery, 138; Bloomer, 140; St. Croix Central, 147; Ashland, 147; Ellsworth, 205; Rice Lake, 221; Hayward, 232; Somerset, 288; Baldwin-Woodville, 293; Barron, 344; Cumberland, 383; Spooner, 400.

Girls Team Scores

Northwestern, 84; St. Croix Central, 86; Ashland, 98; Rice Lake, 101; Hayward, 138; Ellsworth, 146; Prescott, 150; Amery, 177; Osceola, 214; Cumberland, 310; Baldwin-Woodville, 314; Barron, 355; Somerset, 355; Spooner, 396; Bloomer, 406.

Northwestern’s Results

Boys — 3. Donny Pooler, 16:39; 9. Zach Pooler, 17:34; 17. Kevin Garland, 17:55; 27. Tyler Davis, 18:14; 33. Calen Kirkpatrick, 18:28; 35. Kieran Johnson, 18:35; 43. Brody Burke, 18:50.

Girls — 6. Abby Nelson, 20:04; 13. Emma Smykalski, 21:09; 18. Journey Amundson, 21:20; 21. Nia Albright, 21:26; 26. Caitlin Johnson, 21:32; 27. Talia Cismoski-Mar, 21:33; 47. Emily Nelson, 22:35.