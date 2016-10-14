Tigers win HON title

The Tigers finish the regular season 7-2 overall and 6-1 in the conference. Hayward and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser also won their respective games Friday to set up a three-way tie for the conference title.

The last time three schools shared the title was 1987, when Bloomer, Hayward and Northwestern finished with identical records. Hayward and Northwestern shared the title last year.

Ladysmith 0 13 0 0 — 13

Northwestern 21 16 14 0 — 51

First Quarter

N — Jameson Pflug 1-yard run (Isaac Nichols kick), 9:48.

N — Carter Spangenberg 9-yard run (Nichols kick), 6:44.

N — Reagan Ruffi 4-yard run (Nichols kick), 1:34.

Second Quarter

L — Tyler Sarauer 25-yard pass from Jared Dieckman (kick blocked), 11:08.

L — Riley Herbes 5-yard run (Nathan Roach kick), 9:12.

N — Ruffi 21-yard run (Nichols kick), 7:54.

N — Ruffi 34-yard run (kick failed), 6:36.

N — Nichols 35-yard field goal, :00.

Third Quarter

N — Spangenberg 32-yard run (Nichols kick), 4:53.

N — Tanner Klobucher 23-yard pass from Jared Anttila (Nichols kick), :26.1.

Fourth Quarter

No scoring.

– – –

Team stats

......................................................................................... L N

First downs.................................................................... 7 27

Rushing yards................................................................ 63 535

Passing completions-attempts.................................. 5-18 4-9

Passing yards................................................................ 97 85

Touchdowns-interceptions......................................... 1-1 1-1

Total plays..................................................................... 47 61

Total offense.................................................................. 160 620

Fumbles-lost................................................................. 1-1 2-1

Penalties-yards.............................................................. 4-25 6-58

Sacks-yards lost........................................................... 0-0 1-6.0

Time of poss.................................................................. 23:47 24:13

Punts-average................................................................ 6-41.66 0-0

– – –

NHS Individual Stats

RUSHING — Carter Spangenberg 20-232; Reagan Ruffi, 9-152; Jared Anttila, 8-55; Jameson Pflug 3-44; Carson Holsclaw, 2-26; Kade Bartelt, 3-19; Keegan Plasch, 1-9.

PASSING — Jared Anttila, 4-8-1-85; Kade Bartelt, 0-1-0-0.

RECEIVING — Reagan Ruffi, 2-39; Carter Spangenberg, 1-24; Tanner Klobucher, 1-23.