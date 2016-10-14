Tigers sweep HON cross country titles

The boys picked up their eighth consecutive title, while the girls claimed their fifth consecutive.

“We’re very happy and proud, obviously, of our athletes,” said Phil McGrath, Northwestern head coach. “The kids felt like they had something to prove, especially the boys, because we graduated so many talented runners last year. But they worked hard, put the time in and never stopped believing in their ability.”

The competition Tuesday was closer than last year — when both Tiger teams were less than 10 points from a perfect score — but Northwestern still won by a comfortable margin.

The Tiger boys finished 15 points ahead of Bloomer, and the girls topped Hayward by 17 points.

“The ladies followed our pack strategy, and we had all five scoring runners in the top ten. Pretty impressive,” McGrath said.

Of the top 16 runners in the girls race, seven were Tigers.

Abby Nelson took third to lead Northwestern and was followed by Emma Smykalski (5th), Journey Amundson (6th), Caitlin Johnson (9th) and Nia Albright (10th). All five girls were named to the HON All-Conference team.

The Tiger boys had two all-conference runners. Donny Pooler won the boys race in 16 minutes, 35.5 seconds, and Zach Pooler finished in 10th place. Kevin Garland just missed the cut for all-conference with an 11th place finish, while Tyler Davis and Brody Burke finished 15th and 18th, respectively.

Northwestern will compete in the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet Oct. 21 at Rice Lake. The top two teams and the first five individuals who are not members of a qualify team advance to the state meet.

TIGER TALES: Northwestern’s string of eight consecutive titles is the longest winning streak for a boys team in conference history. The Tiger girls’ five-year run is second all-time behind Chetek’s 10 consecutive titles (1986-1995). … Since cross country debuted as a Heart O’ North Conference girls sport in 1983, 34 titles have been up for grabs. The Tigers girls have won exactly half (17). … The Northwestern boys have won the HON cross country title 13 times since 2000, and the girls have won it 11 times. Hayward is next on the list with four wins on the girls’ side and three on the boys’ during that span.

Heart O’ North Conference Meet

at Cumberland

Boys team results

1. Northwestern, 55; 2. Bloomer, 70; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 92; 4. Ladysmith, 101; 5. Hayward, 111; 6. Barron, 137; 7. Spooner, 176; 8. Cumberland, 181.

Girls team results

1. Northwestern, 31; 2. Hayward, 48; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 104; 4. Cumberland, 108; 5. Bloomer, 119; 6. Barron, 126.

Boys individual results

(Top 5 plus NHS)

1. Donny Pooler, NHS, 16:35.5; 2. Gavin Faountaine, Cumberland, 16:48.8; 3. Dale Hetke, Ladysmith, 17:20.6; 4. Connor Berg, Ladysmith, 17:23.2; 5. Alex Conrad, Bloomer, 17:25.3; 10. Zach Pooler, NHS, 17:54.5; 11. Kevin Garland, NHS, 18:03.2; 15. Tyler Davis, NHS, 18:27.5; 18. Brody Burke, NHS, 18:41.0; 22. Calen Kirkpatrick, NHS, 18:58.5; 30. Justin Orme, NHS, 19:34.4.

Girls individual results

(Top 5 plus NHS)

1. Emily Freagon, Bloomer, 20:27.1; 2. Nel Hanson, Hayward, 20:37.0; 3. Abby Nelson, NHS, 20:49.4; 4. Kalli Parks, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 20:58.7; 5. Emma Smykalski, NHS, 21:23.3; 6. Journey Amundson, NHS, 21:24.8; 9. Caitlin Johnson, NHS, 21:38.0; 10. Nia Albright, NHS, 21:40.7; 14. Talia Cismoski-Martens, NHS, 22:38.3; 16. Emily Nelson, NHS, 22:50.0.