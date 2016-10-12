Maki ties for 29th at state golf tournament

Northwestern High School golfer Kendra Maki finished in a tie for 29th place at the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Championships.

The two-day event at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison began Monday, with Maki shooting a 106. The junior then cut seven strokes from her score Tuesday to finish with a total of 205.

Sarah Busey, of Racine St. Catherine’s, won the individual state title with a score of 151, seven over par for the meet.

Hayward’s Emily Neff was the top local finisher, taking seventh with a 169.

As a team, the Hurricanes finished third with a score of 741. The Spooner Rails earned the runner-up trophy with a 738, and The Prairie School won the team state title with a 687.