Tiger runners win again

The Northwestern High School boys and girls cross country teams both defended their Heart O’ North Conference titles Tuesday at Cumberland.

The Tiger boys finished 15 points ahead of Bloomer, and the girls topped Hayward by 17 points.

The win gives the Northwestern boys their eighth consecutive title, while the girls claimed their fifth consecutive.

Heart O’ North Conference Meet

at Cumberland

Boys team results

1. Northwestern, 55; 2. Bloomer, 70; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 92; 4. Ladysmith, 101; 5. Hayward, 111; 6. Barron, 137; 7. Spooner, 176; 8. Cumberland, 181.

Girls team results

1. Northwestern, 31; 2. Hayward, 48; 3. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 104; 4. Cumberland, 108; 5. Bloomer, 119; 6. Barron, 126.

Boys individual results

(Top 5 plus NHS)

1. Donny Pooler, NHS, 16:35.5; 2. Gavin Faountaine, Cumberland, 16:48.8; 3. Dale Hetke, Ladysmith, 17:20.6; 4. Connor Berg, Ladysmith, 17:23.2; 5. Alex Conrad, Bloomer, 17:25.3; 10. Zach Pooler, NHS, 17:54.5; 11. Kevin Garland, NHS, 18:03.2; 15. Tyler Davis, NHS, 18:27.5; 18. Brody Burke, NHS, 18:41.0; 22. Calen Kirkpatrick, NHS, 18:58.5; 30. Justin Orme, NHS, 19:34.4.

Girls individual results

(Top 5 plus NHS)

1. Emily Freagon, Bloomer, 20:27.1; 2. Nel Hanson, Hayward, 20:37.0; 3. Abby Nelson, NHS, 20:49.4; 4. Kalli Parks, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 20:58.7; 5. Emma Smykalski, NHS, 21:23.3; 6. Journey Amundson, NHS, 21:24.8; 9. Caitlin Johnson, NHS, 21:38.0; 10. Nia Albright, NHS, 21:40.7; 14. Talia Cismoski-Martens, NHS, 22:38.3; 16. Emily Nelson, NHS, 22:50.0.