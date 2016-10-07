Tigers still in hunt for HON title

To guarantee an least a share of the Heart O’ North Conference title, the Northwestern High School football team needs to finish the regular season with two wins.

The Tigers’ first challenge comes today when they travel to Cumberland.

The Beavers improved to 3-2 in the conference standings last week with a 49-12 victory over Spooner.

Payton Rose ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns, while Riley Bodsberg had 105 yards rushing with a touchdown for Cumberland. Rose had touchdown runs of 56 and 30 yards, and Bodsberg’s score came on a 41-yard run.

Kobe Berghammer also had two TD passes and threw for 87 yards. Cumberland had 145 yards passing as a team.

Northwestern (5-2, 4-1) is coming off its first HON loss of the season, a 26-0 shutout at Hayward.

The Tigers are averaging 28 points per game and allowing 17.7 points.

Cumberland averages 24.6 points of offense per game, while allowing 23.7 points.

Heart O’ North Conference

Northwestern (5-2).......................................... 4-1

Hayward (6-1).............................................. 4-1

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser (6-1)............................. 4-1

Bloomer (5-2)............................................... 3-2

Cumberland (3-4).......................................... 3-2

Spooner (3-4)............................................... 3-2

Ladysmith (2-5)............................................ 1-4

Barron (0-7)................................................. 0-5

Friday, Sept. 30

Ladysmith 42, Barron 12

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 27, Bloomer 0

Hayward 26, Northwestern 0

Cumberland 49, Spooner 12

Friday, Oct. 7

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Hayward at Bloomer

Barron at Chetek-Weyerhaeuser

Northwestern at Cumberland

Spooner at Ladysmith

Friday, Oct. 14

Bloomer at Barron

Cumberland at Hayward

Ladysmith at Northwestern

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Spooner