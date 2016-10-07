A happy outcome

Northwestern High School’s Kendra Maki advanced to the WIAA girls state golf tournament Monday and Tuesday at University Ridge in Madison. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

On the way to Hayward for the girls sectional golf meet Monday, Northwestern High School coach Tanya Amys gave a short speech to her players.

She told them to have fun and enjoy the experience. Just qualifying for the meet as a team was an accomplishment, she said, and anything more would be a bonus.

Kendra Maki took the advice to heart. The junior sailed through the front nine to rank among the leaders, and she matched her performance on the back nine to become the first Tiger to advance to state in eight years.

“I don’t think she expected to go to state,” Amys said. “When she was playing she stayed calm and relaxed. She wasn’t counting other girls scores, worrying about it. She was enjoying being out there for the day and doing her best, and thankfully that was enough to move her on to the next level.”

Maki now heads to University Ridge Golf Course in Madison for the WIAA Division 2 Girls State Golf Championships.

The two-day event begins Monday, with Maki tentatively scheduled to tee off from hole No. 1 at 9:20 a.m. On Tuesday, Division 2 players will tee off from No. 10, with tee times beginning at 8:50 a.m.

“I am not a people person, so I feel a lot of pressure when I’m going to hit and a whole bunch of people are watching me,” Maki said. “But I just tell myself, ‘I’ve got this,’ and I do it.”

Maki is the first Tiger to advance to the state meet since 2008, when Emily Stauty qualified as an individual. Only three other individuals and two teams from Northwestern have golfed in the state meet since 2000.

For Maki, qualifying this year was never a certainty in her mind.

Her score at the sectional meet in Hayward, 90, was exactly the same as last year — when she missed the state cutoff by one place.

Memories of that narrow miss caused anxiety for the junior and her coach Monday as they waited for final results to be posted.

“It’s a good score, but we weren’t confident right away with it,” Amys said. “It was too iffy of a score to really be confident until we saw some of the other scores getting posted.”

As each score came in, Amys tracked where Maki stood in the overall standings. The junior was in second-place when she finished. To qualify for state, she needed to be one of the top three individuals not advancing with a team.

“It was so scary,” Maki said. “Because I was so close last year.”

This year, Maki stayed among the top three individuals until just one group was left on the course. Her odds of advancing were very good at that point, but she remained doubtful until the final golfer finished.

“As soon as they posted that last one, we knew she made it, and it was very exciting,” Amys said. “The entire team was extremely excited for her.”

“It was nice to have them there with me,” Maki said. “They helped me stay happy.”

On her first two trips to the sectional round, Maki did not have the Northwestern team with her. She was the only Tiger to qualify last year, and in her freshman year she competed as an individual alongside senior Lyndi Graff.

Having the entire group make the trip this year was a definite plus for Maki.

Her teammates make her smile, she said, and that keeps her in the right frame of mind when she’s on the course.

“They make me happy. They really do,” Maki said. “Our team is a family.

“Our coach, if we’re goofing off, she’s goofing off with us. She started it.”

Amys gave a sharp laugh but didn’t deny her role in the team’s camaraderie.

“We have a lot of fun,” she said.

When Maki heads to Madison this weekend for her practice round, at least two teammates will accompany her. Joining Maki will be team manager Amber Fiebrink and freshman Kiernan Smith, the Tigers’ No. 2 golfer this season.

Maki said she has never been to University Ridge before, but she’s excited to play the course.

She’s also happy at least two of her friends will be with her … to keep her happy.

“What makes her a special golfer and person is that she’s very humble and encouraging,” Amys said. “You would never know how good of a golfer she is until you actually look at her scores. She would never be the one to tell you how she does. And even her opponents, when she’s golfing against them, she’s still very encouraging to them.

“She’s just a really positive personality.”

TIGER TALES: Maki is just the fourth Tiger to advance to state since the WIAA split girls golf into two divisions in 2003. The others are Kayleen Alexson (2004), Katie Pearson (2006) and Emily Stauty (2008). Paige Bratland advanced in 2000 when all golfers played in one division. … Northwestern has earned two trips to the state golf meet as a team. The Tigers advanced in 2002 (Samantha Abrahamson, Ashley Alexson, Tara Corbin, Ashley Johnson, Carey Kroll) and 2005 (Kayleen Alexson, Hilary Botten, Danielle Landgreen, Maggie Lattery, Katie Pearson). … Spooner’s Dani DeWitt and Hayward’s Laura Tremblay are considered possible contenders for the state title.