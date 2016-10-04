TIGER ROUNDUP: Volleyball team fall, CC teams run in Swain

“We struggled to get on track in set one and by the time we were able to get going, Barron was playing with a lot of confidence,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “Their setter did a great job of spreading the ball around, and even though we had some good blocks and digs, we weren’t able to come up with an answer to their quick attacks.”

The Tigers were led by Meggan Lind, 13 assists; Brooke Ogren, eight digs; and Katie Lundeen, four kills.

The Tigers also took part in the New Richmond Invitational Saturday, losing to Eau Claire North 2-0 (25-17, 25-10). Other results were unavailable as of press time.

ECN won the tournament with a 4-0 record.

The Tigers (6-12 overall, 2-4 HON) host Ladysmith at 7 p.m. today.

Cross Country

The Tigers girls were ninth and the boys were 17th at the annual Swain Invitational Saturday at Enger Park Golf Course in Duluth.

Perham won the girls varsity A title with 93 points, and Tierney Wolfgram of Math and Science was the individual winner with a time of 18 minutes, 24.7 seconds.

Northwestern finished with 306 points and was led by Abby Nelson, who finished 26th in 21:04.5.

Perham also won the boys team title with 58 points, and Carl Kozlowski of Lake City finished first in 16:22.

Northwestern had 465 points and was led by Donny Pooler’s ninth-place finish with a time of 17:05.6.

Swain Cross Country Invitational

Girls Varsity A

1. Perham 93; 2. Trinity School at River Ridge 161; 3. Mora 176; 4. Proctor 178; 5. United North Central 186; 6. Math and Science Academy 221; 7. Lake City 229; 8. Milaca 261; 9. Northwestern 306; 10. St. Paul Academy and Summit Schools 310; 11. Greenway/Nashwauk Keewatin 324; 12. Pine City 386; 13. Ely 390; 14. St Croix Preparatory Academy 392; 15. Norwood 401; 16. Pequot Lakes 442; 17. South Ridge 475; 18. Carlton 492; 19. Esko 494; 20. Glencoe-Silver Lake 497; 21. Eveleth-Gilbert 511; 22. New London-Spicer 538; 23. Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum 555; 24. Mesabi East 601; 25. Wadena-Deer Creek 607; 26. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 622; 27. Marshall 662; 28. Watertown - Mayer 718; 29. Mountain Lake Area 768; 30. Rush City 774; 31. Spooner 826; 32. Virginia 886.

Individual Results

(Winner and Northwestern)

1. Tierney Wolfgram, Math and Science, 18:24.7; 26. Abby Nelson, 21:04.5; 61. Emma Smykalski, 22:08.9; 76. Journey Amundson, 22:32.1; 78. Nia Albright, 22:32.8; 94. Caitlin Johnson, 23:01.2; 1-2. Talia Cismoski-Martens, 23:09.1; 119. Emily Nelson, 23:35.4.

Boys Varsity A

1. Perham 58; 2. Mora 79; 3. Pequot Lakes 176; 4. Greenway Nashwauk Keewatin 187; 5. Lake City 188; 6. Ely 236; 7. Trinity School at River Ridge 237; 8. Esko 315; 9. New London-Spicer 329; 10. Glencoe-Silver Lake 357; 11. Plainview-Elgin-Millville 360; 12. Pine City 381; 13. Blake 391; 14. Moose Lake/Willow River/Barnum 424; 15. Milaca 449; 16. Eveleth-Gilbert 462; 17. Northwestern 465; 18. Math and Science Academy 484; 19. Mountain Lake Area 484; 20. Holdingford 494; 21. St. Paul Academy and Summit Schools 526; 22. Lakeview Christian Academy 535; 23. South St. Paul Packers 600; 24. Wadena-Deer Creek 627; 25 Marshall 628; 26 Watertown-Mayer 644; 27 Norwood 657; 28 Virginia 663; 29 Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 666; 30 United North Central 751; 31 Mesabi East 823; 32 Proctor 831; 33 Spooner 909.

Individual Results

(Winner and Northwestern)

1. Carl Kozlowski, Lake City, 16:22; 9. Donny Pooler, 17:05.6; 68. Zach Pooler, 18:36; 130. Calen Kirkpatrick, 19:25.2; 135. Tyler Davis, 19:30.3; 146. Kevin Garland, 19:44.7; 180. Kieran Johnson, 20:27.5; 190. Jon Morley, 20:40;