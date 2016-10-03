Northwestern's Maki advances to state golf tournament

At Monday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Hayward, Maki shot a 90 to qualify as an individual for the state tournament.

The top two teams and the top three individuals who are not members of those teams advance to the state tournament.

Hayward won the team title with a score of 335, and Spooner also advanced to state with a second-place score of 349. Hayward’s Lauren Tremblay carded a 79 to earn the meet medalist honors.

Advancing as individuals along with Maki were Abby DeMoe of Colfax and Hope Tiffany of Baldwin-Woodville, both with 88s.

The Northwestern Tigers finished third as a team with a score of 391. Maki led with a 90, followed by Kiernan Smith (99), Sarah Wahlquist (99), Kamry Gary (103) and Jennifer Thul (110).

Team results

1. Hayward, 335; 2. Spooner, 349; 3. Northwestern, 391; 4. Baldwin-Woodville, 392; 5. Ellsworth, 395; 6. Ladysmith, 399; 7. Amery, 433; 8. Osceola, 457.