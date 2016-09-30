Hurricanes shut out Northwestern

The Hayward High School football team continued its winning streak against the Northwestern Tigers with a 26-0 victory Friday night in Hayward.

The Hurricanes have now won the past three match-ups with the Tigers.

The win also put Hayward into a tie with Northwestern and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser for first place in the Heart O’ North Conference. All three teams hold 4-1 conference records.

Friday’s shutout was Hayward’s first against Northwestern since 2006.

The game started slowly, with both Hayward and Northwestern punting on their first drives. Northwestern’s punt rolled to the Hayward 5-yard line, but the Hurricanes advanced the ball steadily with a 14-play scoring drive.

Fred Perfecto picked up three first downs on the ground, and quarterback David Freund ran to the Tiger 39 for Hayward’s fourth first down. The Hurricanes then stalled to bring up fourth and seven, but Freund delivered again with a 34-yard completion to Phil Zeigle.

Two plays later Freund ran in from two yards out, and Jory Thunder’s kick gave Hayward a 7-0 lead.

The Tigers’ second series ended in disappointment. They put together a 49-yard drive before eventually turning the ball over on downs at the Hurricane 14-yard line early in the second quarter.

Northwestern appeared to have tied the game 10 plays into the drive on a 14-yard pass from Jared Anttila to Tyler Little. The catch was initially signaled a touchdown, but that call was overturned and the pass was ruled incomplete.

The Tigers took two more shots at the end zone, but both passes were incomplete to turn the ball over to Hayward.

The Hurricanes ended their next two drives with punts, but on the third they needed only one play to add to their lead.

With just under two minutes left in the first half, Hayward returned a Northwestern punt to the 40-yard line. On the first play, Xavier Cummings outpaced his defenders and scored on a 60-yard pass. The extra-point attempt was blocked to leave Hayward up 13-0 at halftime.

In the second half, Hayward scored a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The first came on a 25-yard run by Freund at 8:52, and the second was on a 2-yard run by Perfecto with 1:18 to play.

Perfecto had 128 yard rushing to lead the Hurricanes. Freund finished with 73 yards rushing and 94 yards passing.

Carter Spangenberg finished with 53 yards rushing to lead the Tigers. Jared Anttila and Jameson Pflug added 34 apiece, and Reagan Ruffi had 27.

The Tigers finished with only 165 yards of offense, compared to 309 for the Hurricanes.

NOTES: Friday’s game was homecoming for the Hayward Hurricanes. … Chetek-Weyerhaeuser defeated Bloomer 27-0 to move ahead of the Blackhawks in the conference standings.

Northwestern......................... 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hayward..................................7 6 0 13 — 26

First Quarter

H — David Freund 2-yard run (Jory Thunder kick), 2:56.

Second Quarter

H — Xavier Cummings 60-yard pass from David Freund (kick blocked), 1:40.

Third Quarter

No scoring.

Fourth Quarter

H — Freund 25-yard run (Thunder kick), 8:52.

H — Fred Perfecto 2-yard run (kick blocked), 1:18.

Team stats

......................................................................................... N H

First downs.................................................................... 10 14

Rushing yards................................................................ 157 213

Passing completions-attempts.................................. 1-18 2-6

Passing yards................................................................ 8 96

Touchdowns-interceptions......................................... 0-1 1-1

Total plays..................................................................... 60 60

Total offense.................................................................. 165 309

Fumbles-lost................................................................. 2-2 1-1

Penalties-yards.............................................................. 3-25 5-38

Sacks-yards lost........................................................... 3-17.0 1-13.0

Time of poss.................................................................. 21:54 26:06

Punts-average................................................................ 5-39.4 6-37.83