Hayward won the regional title with a score of 342. Also advancing were Spooner, 360; Northwestern, 400; and Ladysmith, 410.

The top seven golfers were either from Hayward or Spooner.

Gabby Tremblay of Hayward was medalist with a 79. Hayward’s Emily Neff was second at 84; and Spooner’s Dani DeWitt and Rachel Johnson and Hayward’s Lauren Tremblay tied for third with 88s.

Northwestern’s Kendra Maki finished eighth with a 92.

Also for the Tigers, Kiernan Smith was 13th with a 99; Jennifer Thul was 14th at 100; Sarah Walhlquist tied for 21st at 109; and Kamry Gary was 31st with a 114.

The sectional tournament is at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Amery.

The top two teams and top three individuals, not on an advancing team, will move on to the state tournament Oct. 10 and 11 at University Ridge in Madison.

WIAA Division 2 Regional

Spooner Golf Club

1. Hayward, 342; 2. Spooner, 360; 0; 4. Ladysmith, 410; 5. Colfax, 422; 6. Barron, 441; 7. Cumberland, 449; 8. Chetek Weyerhaeuser, 463.

Volleyball

The Tigers improved to 6-10 on the season with a 3-1 win at Glenwood City Tuesday night.

The Tigers won the first two sets by scores of 25-19 and 25-16, and the Hilltoppers extended the match with a 25-11 win in set three.

Northwestern finished the night with a 25-14 win in set four.

“Our goal was to get momentum and maintain it,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “To an extent, we did that, but the obvious exception was set three. They had a couple of servers who really got hot, and that carried over into their front row play.

“Now we turn our focus to trying to get healthy for the next couple of weeks.”

Leading Northwestern were Katie Lundeen and Sam Hoegen, 10 kills apiece; and Meggan Lind, 19 assists.

The Tigers, who played at Barron Thursday, will compete in the New Richmond Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Northwestern will host Parent’s Night prior to Tuesday’s match with Ladysmith.

TIGER TALES: Glenwood City is a member of the Dunn-St. Croix Conference with an enrollment of approximately 200 students. … Northwestern is 2-3 in the Heart O’ North Conference.

Cross county

Northwestern swept the team titles Monday at the Cumberland Invite.

The Tiger girls finished 32 points ahead of runner-up Cameron, while the Tiger boys were just two points ahead of Bloomer.

Donny Pooler won the boys race in 17 minutes, 2.1 seconds to lead the Northwestern boys. He was followed by brother Zach Pooler (7th), Kevin Garland (18th), Calen Kirkpatrick (20th) and Tyler Davis (21st).

The Tiger girls were led by Abby Nelson, who took fourth in 21:24.9. Northwestern then swept places 9-13, with the times of Nia Albright, Emma Smykalski, Caitlin Johnson and Journey Amundson counting toward the team score.

Tori Gerger, of Cameron, won the girls race in 20:20.7.

Cumberland Invite

Girls team results

1. Northwestern, 42; 2. Cameron, 74; 3. Hayward, 97; 4. Shell Lake, 146; 5. Cumberland, 146; 6. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 150; 7. Barron, 162; 8. Spooner, 174; 9. Bloomer, 229; 10. Hurley, 246; 11. Prairie Farm, 290.

Girls individual results

Top 5 Girls

1. Tori Gerger, Cameron, 20:20.7; 2. Kalli Parks, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 20:38.1; 3. Nel Hanson, Hayward, 20:53.0; 4. Abby Nelson, NHS, 21:24.9; 5. Emily Freagon, Bloomer, 21:27.0.

Northwestern’s Remaining Results

9. Nia Albright, 22:12.5; 10. Emma Smykalski, 22:16.4; 11. Caitlin Johnson, 22:28.1; 12. Journey Amundson, 22:30.1; 13. Talia Cismoski-Martens, 22:33.8; 17. Emily Nelson, 22:51.2; 30. Elise Mattson, 24:07.4; 31. Emily Weiss, 24:08.6; 48. Ellie Peterson, 25:38.6; 55. Lily Livingston, 26:09.4; 60. Sasha Achucarro, 26:34.8; 71. Justine Moss, 27:44.6; 72. Addie Heller, 27:45.6; 88. Brena Darwin, 30:40.0; 97. Marie Tenny, 36:28.3.

Boys team results

1. Northwestern, 67; 2. Bloomer, 69; 3. Hayward, 123; 4. Drummond, 133; 5. Ladysmith, 133; 6. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 137; 7. Barron, 183; 8. Cameron, 186; 9. Hurley, 213; 10. Spooner, 241; 11. Shell Lake, 288; 12. Cumberland, 291.

Boys individual results

Top 5 Boys

1. Donny Pooler, NHS, 17:02.1; 2. Gavin Faountaine, Cumberland, 17:05.0; 3. Dale Hetke, Ladysmith, 17:06.5; 4. Alex Conrad, Bloomer, 17:25.7; 5. Connor Berg, Ladysmith, 17:29.7;

Northwestern’s Remaining Results

7. Zach Pooler, 17:55; 18. Kevin Garland, 18:46.2; 20. Calen Kirkpatrick, 18:55.6; 21. Tyler Davis, 18:56.4; 26. Kieran Johnson, 19:17.9; 33. Rylan Carlson, 19:53.8; 36. Jon Morley, 19:56.1; 41. Zach Grohn, 20:00.5; 46. Adam Thom, 20:12.8; 59. Justin Orme, 20:44; 80. Jack Puhl, 21:55; 81. Luke Gregerson, 22:06.9; 89. Thomas Odegard, 22:48.2; 94. James (William) Kovaleski, 23:05.8; 95. Aidan Gort, 23:06.1; 99. Ethan Jenson, 23:37.9; 108. Joey Peterson, 24:35.2; 109. Nik Remington, 24:35.3; 111. Bailey Radig, 25:06.6; 118. Aaron Jeter, 27:11.9; 121. Devan Caya, 29:50.3.