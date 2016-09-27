TIGER ROUNDUP: Golf team third at HON meet

Hayward won the conference meet with a team score of 359. Spooner was second (367) and Northwestern was third (374). The Superior Spartans finished seventh with a score of 444.

In the final season standings, Hayward finished four points ahead of Spooner to claim the conference title.

Northwestern finished third and had three players earn HON All-Conference honors: Kendra Maki, Kiernan Smith and Kamry Gary.

HON Conference Meet

Team results

1. Hayward, 359; 2. Spooner, 367; 3. Northwestern, 374; 4. Ladysmith, 423; 5. Cumberland, 437; 6. Barron, 442; 7. Superior, 444; 8. Luck-Unity, 463; 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 464.

Northwestern: Kiernan Smith, 87; Kendra Maki, 89; Jennifer Thul, 96; Kamry Gary, 102; Sarah Wahlquist, 109.

Superior: Jazmine Wills, 102; Lauren Raboin, 113; Bridget Beyers, 113; Abby Johnson, 116; Connie Misfeldt, 126.

Final Conference Standings

Hayward................................................... 32

Spooner.................................................... 28

Northwestern.............................................. 24

Ladysmith.................................................. 20

Cumberland............................................... 15

Barron....................................................... 10

Superior..................................................... 10

Luck-Unity.................................................. 3

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser................................... 1

All-Conference Players

Gabby Tremblay, Hayward........................... 84

Dani DeWitt, Spooner................................... 80

Kendra Maki, Northwestern.............................. 68

Emily Neff, Hayward.................................... 61

Maddie Friedman, Spooner........................... 56

Camryn Rogers, Ladysmith............................ 55

Faith Erickson, Cumberland........................... 50

Kiernan Smith, Northwestern............................ 48

Kamry Gary, Northwestern.............................. 37

Sydney Busch, Spooner............................... 35

Cross country

Northwestern competed in the Roy Griak Invitational Saturday, hosted by the University of Minnesota.

The Tiger girls placed 25th of 51 teams with a score of 747 in the Maroon Division. The Northwestern boys were 33rd of 54 teams with an 858, while Ashland took 34th with 904 points.

St. Paul Central won the boys Maroon Division race with a team score of 137, and Lakeville North was the girls winner with 141 points.

Individually, Star Costa of South St. Paul won the girls race in 19 minutes, 50 seconds. Abby Nelson was the Tigers’ top runner, placing 50th in 22:07.

In the boys race, Innocent Murwanashyaka of St. Paul Como Park won in 16:57. Ashland’s Walker Miller took 14th in 18:00, and twin brother Maury Miller took 17th in 18:08. Donny Pooler finished 26th in 18:26 to lead the Northwestern boys.

Northwestern results

Girls (439 total runners)

50. Abby Nelson, 22:07; 148. Emma Smykalski, 23:29; 195. Nia Albright, 24:05; 211. Caitlin Johnson, 24:16; 217. Journey Amundson, 24:21; 279. Talia Cismoski-Marte, 25:01; 282. Emily Nelson, 25:03; 343. Emily Weiss, 25:49; 353. Elise Mattson, 26:00; 383. Sasha Achucarro, 27:17.

Boys (493 total runners)

26. Donny Pooler, 18:26; 89. Zach Pooler, 19:12; 270. Kevin Garland, 20:36; 274. Tyler Davis, 20:36; 298. Calen Kirkpatrick, 20:50; 353. Kieran Johnson, 21:12; 383. Jon Morley, 21:36; 390. Rylan Carlson, 21:40; 397: Justin Orme,, 21:45; 411. Zach Grohn, 21:57.

Volleyball

The Tigers finished fifth in their own Heidi Zosel Memorial volleyball invitational Saturday in the NHS gym in Maple.

The Tigers went 1-2 through pool play, then defeated Drummond 2-0 (25-14, 25-13) in the fifth-place match.

Hudson defeated Luck 2-0 in the championship match after going 3-0 in pool play.

“It was a fun day and a really competitive tournament,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “I was proud of how our girls kept their intensity all day and built off of the progress we had made Thursday. We got better as the day went on and are developing consistency.”

On Thursday the Tigers swept Chetek/Weyerhaeuser 3-0 (25-22, 25-20, 25-19).

“Our hitters were aggressive at the net on Saturday and our back court defense was very active and made a number of outstanding plays,” Hessel said. “I could mention a lot of high points for individuals on the day, but the story was how we played as a team. I am looking forward to what we have left.”

Statistical leaders for Northwestern Saturday were: Sydney Anderson, 14 kills; Katie Lundeen, 13 kills; Sam Hoegen, 11 kills; Madison Trautt, 10 kills; Meggan Lind, 54 assists and 14 digs; and Brooke Ogren, 17 digs.

The Tigers improved to 2-3 in the Heart O’ North Conference with Thursday’s win.

“We’ve been talking about the difference between passive and aggressive mistakes and that if we are going to make mistakes, they need to be aggressive ones,” Hessel said. “Our passing and hitting efficiency was much better Thursday than it has been. We missed some serves, but our ace total was up as well.

“We had to play some good defense as well because C/W seemed to be everywhere, and the ball just kept coming back. It was a fun match.”

Statistical leaders for the Tigers were: Hoegen, nine kills; Trautt, seven kills; Anderson, six kills and nine digs; Sara Lahti, five kills and seven digs; Lundeen, four kills; and Lind, 27 assists.

The Tigers (5-10) play at Glenwood City today and Barron Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

Heidi Zosel Memorial

First Place Match — Hudson def. Luck, 25-22, 25-18

Third Place Match — Washburn def. Hibbing, 25-21, 25-17

Fifth Place Match — Northwestern def. Drummond, 25-14, 25-13

Seventh Place Match — Amery def. Solon Springs, 25-9, 25-13

Pool Play

Washburn def. Amery, 25-9, 25-18

Hudson def. Washburn, 25-21, 13-25, 15-10

Hudson def. Amery, 24-26, 25-16, 15-11

Hudson def. Northwestern, 25-13, 26-24

Northwestern def. Amery, 25-21, 16-25, 15-10

Washburn def. Northwestern, 25-19, 25-16

Luck def. Solon Springs, 25-8, 25-5

Luck def. Drummond, 25-9, 25-17

Luck def. Hibbing, 25-23, 25-19

Hibbing def. Drummond, 25-19, 25-13

Hibbing def. Solon Springs, 25-4, 25-13

Drummond def. Solon Springs, 25-19, 25-13