Tigers roll over the Rails

The Tigers scored touchdowns of their first nine possession Friday night in Maple. Spooner’s first nine possessions ended with one touchdown, one turnover on downs, five punts — one of which was blocked by Mike Lindsay at the Rails’ own 16-yard line — and two interceptions.

Reagan Ruffi returned one interception 30 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and the second was returned to the 1-yard line to set up another touchdown in the second quarter.

For the night Carter Spangenberg ran for 129 yards and three touchdowns. Tyler Little caught two passes for touchdowns, Ruffi had a 68-yard touchdown run to go with his interception return, and Tanner Klobucher caught a 12-yard touchdown pass. Jameson Pflug and Keegan Plasch also added one rushing touchdown apiece for the Tigers.

Kicker Isaac Nichols finished the night 9-of-10 on extra-point attempts.

Friday’s win puts Northwestern at 5-1 overall and 4-0 in the conference.

Hayward, which had previously been undefeated in conference play, fell to Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 46-28 Friday.

The Tigers travel to Hayward (5-1, 3-1) this week.

Spooner..................... 0 6 0 0 — 6

Northwestern.............. 34 28 7 0 — 69

First quarter

N—Tyler Little 25-yard pass from Jared Anttila (kick failed)

N—Carter Spangenberg 46-yard run (Isaac Nichols kick)

N—Reagan Ruffi 30-yard interception return (Nichols kick)

N—Tanner Klobucher 12-yard pass from Anttila (Nichols kick)

N—Jameson Pflug 51-yard run (Nichols kick)

Second quarter

N—Spangenberg 58-yard run (Nichols kick)

N—Spangenberg 1-yard run (Nichols kick)

S—Gavin Hochstetler 77-yard pass from Zach Kubnick (kick failed)

N—Little 20-yard pass from Anttila (Nichols kick)

N—Ruffi 68-yard run (Nichols kick)

Third quarter

N—Keegan Plasch 31-yard run (Nichols kick)

TEAM STATISTICS

S N

First downs................................. 3 15

Rushing yards.............................. -5 349

Passing..................................... 5-13 4-5

Passing yards............................. 116 88

TDs-interceptions......................... 1-2 3-0

Total plays.................................. 39 35

Total offense............................... 111 437

Fumbles-lost............................... 3-0 0-0

Penalties-yards........................... 5-40 1-10

Sacks-yards lost......................... 0-0 1-5

Time of poss............................. 25:22 22:38

Punts-average.......................... 6-23.33 0-0

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING—Carter Spangenberg 8-129; Reagan Ruffi 4-81; Jameson Pflug 2-55; Keegan Plasch, 6-31; Connor Wheeler, 3-18; Carson Holsclaw, 3-10; Justin Sedin, 1-10; Jared Anttila 1-9.

PASSING—Jared Anttila 4-5-0-88.

RECEIVING—Tyler Little 2-45; Reagan Ruffi 1-31; Tanner Klobucher 1-12.