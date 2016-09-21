Search
    Tiger golfers split; volleyball team falls at Bloomer

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:22 a.m.

    The Northwestern High School girls golf team went 1-1 in Heart O’ North Conference action Monday at the Spooner Golf Club.

    The host Spooner Rails went 2-0 on the day with a score of 181. The Tigers lost to Spooner and defeated Superior with a score of 187. Superior came in at 219.

    Kendra Maki led the Tigers with a 43. Kiernan Smith was a stroke back at 44; followed by Sara Wahlquist, 49; Kamry Gary, 51; and Jennifer Thul, 73.

    Spooner’s Dani Dewitt was match medalist with a 39.

    The Tigers, who hosted a HON meet today (Wednesday) at Botten’s Green Acres, will compete in the WIAA Division 2 regional Wednesday in Spooner.

    Volleyball

    The Tigers lost to Bloomer 3-0 (25-12, 25-14, 25-8) Tuesday night in Bloomer.

    Northwestern (2-8 overall, 1-3 HON), hosts Chetek/Weyerhaeuser at 7 p.m. Thursday and will host the Heidi Zosel Memorial Invitational Saturday. The eight-team event begins at 10 a.m.

