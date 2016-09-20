Tigers tame the Golden Bears

The Northwestern High School football team struck early and often to easily defeat the Barron Bears 53-6 Friday night in Barron.

The win, Northwestern’s third straight, puts the Tigers at 3-0 in the Heart O’ North Conference and in a tie with Hayward (5-0 overall).

Jared Anttila completed four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 4-1 overall.

Tyler Little had 121 receiving yards on three receptions, while Carter Spangenberg rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern.

Barron got the ball first, but when forced to punt, Tiger sophomore Reagan Ruffi returned the kick to the Barron 29.

On the next play Anttila threw a pass to Little in stride on a crossing pattern. Little ran by three Bears on his way to the end zone. Freshman Isaac Nichols booted the extra point, and it was 7-0.

Another Tiger defensive stop gave them the ball at their own 44. From there it was a two-play drive for another touchdown. Anttila got 50 yards on a keeper, and Spangenberg finished off the last six yards for the score.

Forcing Barron to punt once again, the Tigers turned that into points as Ruffi returned it 75 yards to make it 20-0 with 3:55 to go in the first quarter.

Three more TDs in the second quarter put the game away.

First it was Jameson Pflug on a 7-yard run. Anttila then threw the 74-yard bomb to Little before reserve quarterback Kade Bartelt got to show off his speed and moves with a 45-yard touchdown run on the read option, making the halftime score 41-0.

The Bears managed a score in the second half against the Tiger reserves as Will Waldofski ran 21 yards for a TD.

NHS Coach David Crail let his starters play on the ensuing kickoff, and Spangenberg returned it 88 yards to the 5-yard line. On the next play Spangenberg got his reward with a 5-yard touchdown run.

With a running clock, and reserves getting all the playing time, the game moved right along. Northwestern did get another score when Carson Holsclaw ran it in from 2 yards away with 5:36 left in the game.

After the game, Coach Crail was pleased with his team.

“Our kids put in a good week of preparation,” Crail said. “We try to be consistent and work just as hard regardless who the opponent is.”

Crail especially liked the Anttila to Little combination.

“They have worked hard to get where they are,” Crail said. “It’s nice to have that passing threat. We are trying to get better with each practice.”

Also for the Tigers, Bartelt had 45 yards on two carries. He was also a standout on defense with an interception, a fumble recovery and a forced fumble.

Pflug again lead the Tigers in tackles with 10, five of them solo. Michael Lindsay had an interception and Michael Lewis recovered a fumble.

Barron (0-5, 0-3) was led by sophomore Waldofski, who had 76 yards on the ground. Michael Johnston was impressive on defense and also as a punter.

Northwestern hosts Spooner at 7 p.m. Friday.

TIGER TAILS: Little has four touchdowns in the last two games. … A spaghetti dinner fundraiser will be held in the NHS cafeteria prior to Friday’s game. The event runs 4-7 p.m. Cost is $8 for adults and $6 for students. Children 6 and under are free. Money raised goes to the Northwestern Youth Football Scholarship Fund.

Northwestern.............. 20 21 6 6 — 53

Barron........................ 0 0 6 0 — 6

First Quarter

N—Tyler Little 29 pass from Jared Anttila (Nichols kick),

N—Carter Spangenberg 6 run (Nichols kick)

N—Reagan Ruffi 75 punt return (kick failed)

Second Quarter

N—Jameson Pflug 7 run (Nichols kick)

N—Little 74 pass from Anttila (Nichols kick)

N—Kade Bartelt 45 run (Nichols kick)

Third Quarter

B—W. Waldofski 21 run (kick failed)

N—Spangenberg 5 run (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

N—Carson Holsclaw 1 run (kick failed)

TEAM STATISTICS

N B

First downs........................... 10 6

Rushing yards....................... 204 59

Passing................................ 5-8 5-17

Passing yards....................... 137 64

TDs-interceptions................... 2-1 0-2

Total plays............................ 37 45

Total offense......................... 341 123

Fumbles-lost......................... 1-1 3-3

Penalties-yards..................... 2-10 5-40

Sacks-yards lost................... 3-30 0-0

Time of poss....................... 26:32 21:28

Punts-average....................... 0-0 6-46

NHS Individual Stats

RUSHING — N, Jared Anttila, 3-57; Carter Spangenberg, 4-46; Kade Bartelt, 1-45; Reagan Ruffi, 7-24; Keegan Plasch, 6-15; Alex Isakson, 2-8; Jameson Pflug, 1-7; Carson Holsclaw, 2-5; Justin Sedin, 1-4. Barron, Warren Williams 4-(-33); Michael Johnston, 4-10; Michael Davidson, 3-1; Jaden Johnson, 1-10.

PASSING — N, Jared Anttila, 4-5-0-124. Sedin, 1-3-1-13. Barron, W. Williams 4-9-1-24. Michael Johnston, 1-8-1-40.

RECEIVING — N, Tyler Little, 3-121; Ruffi, 1-3. Barron, Johnston, 2-6; W. Williams, 1-40; Johnson, 1-15; Caleb Williams, 1-3.