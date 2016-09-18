Northwestern runs past Barron

NOTE : This story will be updated in Tuesday’s Telegram.

Jared Anttila completed four passes for 124 yards and two touchdowns as the Northwestern Tigers topped Barron 53-6 in a Heart O’ North Conference football game Friday night in Barron.

Tyler Little had 121 receiving yards on three receptions, while Carter Spangenberg rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns for Northwestern (4-1, 3-0).

The Tigers host Spooner at 7 p.m. Friday.

Northwestern 20 21 6 6 — 53

Barron 0 0 6 0 — 6

N — Tyler Little 29 pass from Jared Anttila (Nichols kick)

N — Carter Spangenberg 6 run (Nichols kick)

N — Reagan Ruffi 75 punt return (kick failed)

N — Jameson Pflug 7 run (Nichols kick)

N — Little 74 pass from Anttila (Nichols kick)

N — Kade Bartelt 45 run (Nichols kick)

B — W. Waldofski 21 run (kick failed)

N — Spangenberg 5 run (kick failed)

N — Carson Holsclaw 1 run (kick failed)