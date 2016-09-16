TIGER ROUNDUP: NHS spiker down Spooner

“It was an up and down sort of night for us,” NHS coach Charlie Hessel said. “As I have mentioned before, we are searching for consistency; we haven’t quite figured it out completely, but we were more consistent tonight.”

For the Tigers, Megan Lind had 17 assists and nine digs; Cassidy Friend had seven digs; Sara Lahti and Katie Lundeen had 12 and 10 kills, respectively; and Lexi Prior had 10 assists.

“Spooner had some really aggressive serves and they had a couple of girls really catch fire hitting, but defensively we were able to start picking up digs and running a pretty effective offense in transition,” Hessel said. “We need to keep building on that and realizing that we can play every point with intensity.”

The Tigers, 2-6 overall, 1-1 Heart O’ North Conference, who hosted Cumberland Thursday, play at Bloomer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls golf

The Tigers defeated Barron and tied with Hayward Tuesday evening at Botten’s Green Acres.

Northwestern and Hayward finished with team scores of 183, while Barron came in at 243.

The Tigers’ Kendra Maki took medalist honors with a 38. Hayward’s Gabby Tremblay was next with a 41, and Northwestern’s Kiernan Smith finished with a 42.

Other Tiger scores were: Sarah Wahlquist, 49; Kamry Gary, 54; and Jennifer Thul, a non-counting 68.

Other Hayward scores were: Emily Neff, 45; Kennedy Patrick, 46; Lauren Tremblay, 51; and Ally King, 56.

Barron’s scores included: Emily Meyers, 57; Emma Knutson, 60; Shayla Skjerly, 62; Hallie Jerome, 64; and Clara Babler, 66.

The Tigers, who played at Ladysmith Thursday, play at Spooner at 4 p.m. Monday.

Cross country

The Tiger boys and girls both finished in the top half in the large school division at Tuesday’s Rice Lake Cross Country Invitational. The girls placed seventh of 15 teams, and the boys placed eighth of 16 teams.

“All the varsity boys went sub-20:00 last night, so we’re very happy with that,” said Phil McGrath, Tigers head coach. “The girls are still running strong, led by Abby Nelson. We’re working on our pack running, and that strategy has been paying off.”

Nelson had the fastest individual time for the Northwestern girls, finishing 12th in 20 minutes, 49.4 seconds. Northwestern’s next four runners all ran within a minute of each other. Journey Amundson led in 38th, followed by Emma Smykalski (40th), Nia Albright (50th) and Caitlin Johnson (64th).

Zach Pooler just missed a top-10 finish in the boys race, taking 11th in 17:39.9. Rounding out Northwestern’s scoring were Brody Burke (34th), Calen Kirkpatrick (52nd), Tyler Davis (55th) and Kevin Garland (61st).

TIGER TALES: Donny Pooler, Northwestern’s top returning runner, was medically cleared to compete Wednesday after missing the start of the season due to shoulder surgery. The junior placed fifth in the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Rice Lake last year.

Girls – Large School

1. Menomonie, 50; 2. Hudson, 74; 3. Chippewa Falls, 100; 4. St. Croix Central, 172; 5. New Richmond, 191; 6. Superior, 198; 7. Northwestern, 204; 8. Rice Lake, 217; 9. Ashland, 223; 10. Osceola, 253; 11. Ellsworth, 273; 12. Amery, 287; 13. Hayward, 300; 14. Somerset, 379; 15. Baldwin-Woodville, 418.

Top 5 Individual Girls

1. Anya Swanson, Somerset, 19:17.4; 2. Rachel Ball, Hudson, 19:21.7; 3. Katie Faris, Chippewa Falls, 19:28.8; 4. Karina Gilson, Hudson, 19:29.4; 5. Olivia Moll, St. Croix Central, 19:52.7.

Northwestern Results

12. Abby Nelson, 20:49.4; 38. Journey Amundson, 22:04.1; 40. Emma Smykalski, 22:06.7; 50. Nia Albright, 22:26.6; 64. Caitlin Johnson, 23:00.9; 69. Emily Nelson, 23:10.3; 86. Elise Mattson, 24:47.0.

Boys – Large School

1. Hudson, 36; 2. Eau Claire North, 107; 3. Osceola, 122; 4. Chippewa Falls, 148; 5. New Richmond, 149; 6. Ashland, 182; 7. Menomonie, 198; 8. Northwestern, 213; 9. Superior, 233; 10. Ellsworth, 269; 11. St. Croix Central, 269; 12. Rice Lake, 292; 13. Hayward, 302; 14. Amery, 307; 15. Baldwin-Woodville, 438; 16. Somerset, 441.

Top 5 Individual Boys

1. Maury Miller, Ashland, 16:23.3; 2. David Ecker, ECN, 16:36.8; 3. Walker Miller, Ashland, 16:44.7; 4. George Bond, Hudson, 16:47.1; 5. Tyler Auge, Hudson, 17:11.0.

Northwestern Results

11. Zach Pooler, 17:39.9; 34. Brody Burke, 18:52.0; 52. Calen Kirkpatrick, 19:13.1; 55. Tyler Davis, 19:13.9; 61. Kevin Garland, 19:22.8; 68. Rylan Carlson, 19:38.3; 74. Zach Grohn, 19:58.3.