Spartan swim team is 2-0

Peterson also won the 50 free, Ben Hintzman won the 500 free and Nate DeRoche won the 100 butterfly. Those three, along with Caden Willie, also won the 200 medley relay.

Adam Young won the diving event for Superior.

The Spartans will swim in the Rhinelander Invitational at 11 a.m. Saturday then at Duluth East/Proctor at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior 98, Menomonie 67

200-yard medley relay — 1. SHS (Jimmy Peterson, Ben Hintzman, Nate DeRoche, Caden Willie), 1:58.20; 2. Men., 2:07.93; 3. SHS (Tim Nelson, Trevor Beebe, Adam Young, Brock Bergstrom), 2:32.

200 freestyle — 1. Andrew Lisak, SHS, 2:12.20; 2. Dylan Evavold, SHS, 2:29.32; 3. Gabe King, SHS, 2:37.86.

200 IM — 1. Austin Gjestson, Men., 2:29.92; 2. Hintzman, SHS, 2:33.28; 3. Nate Peterson, SHS, 2:45.84.

50 freestyle — 1. J. Peterson, SHS, 25.09; 2. Conrad Klem, Men., 27.87; 3. Kaleb Kazmarek, Men., 27.08.

Diving — 1. Young, SHS, 122.80.

100 butterfly — 1. DeRoche, SHS, 1:04.11; 2. Christian Bilse, Men., 1:05.11; 3. Adam Giljohann, Men., 1:10.27.

100 freestyle — 1. Lisak, SHS, 58.34; 2. Zach Rangel, Men., 1:04.63; 3. Willie, SHS, 1:05.39.

500 freestyle — 1. Hintzman, SHS, 6:02.92; 2. Klem, Men., 6:05.24; 3. Bergstrom, SHS, 7:37.25.

200 freestyle relay — 1. Men., 1:46.62; 2. SHS (DeRoche, Young, Evavold, Lisak), 1:53.58; 3. SHS (N. Peterson, Nelson, Bergstrom, Gabe King), 2:05.70.

100 backstroke — 1. Kazmarek, Men., 1:05.85; 2. J. Peterson, SHS, 1:07.14; 3. Gjetson, Men., 1:12.35.

100 breaststroke — 1. Hoppa, Men., 1:13.04; 2. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:23.01; 3. Beebe, SHS, 1:33.90.

400 freestyle relay — 1. SHS (Lisak, Hintzman, Evavold, J. Peterson), 4:00.38. 2. Men., 4:08.49; 3. SHS (Bergstrom, Young, King, Willie), 4:47.05.

Superior High School

2017-18 Boys Swim Roster

Seniors — Nathan DeRoche, James Peterson.

Juniors — Michael Barnaby, Dylan Evavold, Tim Nelson, Nate Peterson, Caden Willie.

Sophomores — Trevor Beebe, Brock Bergstrom, Ben Hintzman, Orion Johnson, Andrew Lisak, Ethan Wearing, Adam Young.

Freshmen — Tyler Dunbar, Logan Jelinek, Gabriel King, Kyle Kittelson.

Superior High School

Boys Swim and Dive Team Schedule

Thur., Nov. 30... at Rice Lake (W, 88-85)

Tue., Dec. 5...... vs. Menomonie (W, 98-67)

Sat., Dec. 9...... at Rhinelander Invite. 11 a.m.

Tue., Dec. 12.... at Duluth East, 5 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 16.... at ECM Invite, 12:30 p.m.

Fri., Jan. 5........ vs. Hudson/RF, 6:30 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 9...... at Mesabi East, 5 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 11... at ECM, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13..... at Duluth East Invite, 1 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 16.... vs. Chippewa Falls, 6:30 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 23.... vs. Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 27..... Cambridge-Isanti, 1 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 1..... vs. Virginia, 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3....... BRC at ECM, 10 a.m.

WIAA Sectionals

Fri., Feb. 9........ Dive at Hudson, 5 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 10..... Swim at Hudson, 1 p.m.

Feb. 16-17........ WIAA State at UW-Madison