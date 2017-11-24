Spartans and Yellowjackets suffer Friday losses

Caden Welch stopped around 30 shots in goal for the Spartans, who play Wausau West at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Warriors lost to Eau Claire Memorial earlier in the day 4-1.

ECM and GBND will play in the title game, following the third-place game.

SPARTAN SPIN: In Tuesday’s Lake Superior Jamoree at the Heritage Center in Duluth, Superior defeated Ashland, 1-0; Proctor, 3-0; and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay), 2-1.

UWS loses

The University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team lost to St. Thomas 2-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.

Sophomore Andrew Durham scored for UWS with assists from Ian Ecklund and Daniel Litchke.

The Yellowjackets (2-6) host St. Scholastica at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.