Spartans and Yellowjackets suffer Friday losses
NOTE: This story will be updated.
The Superior High School boys hockey team opened its season with a 3-0 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the semifinals of the Eau Claire Memorial Tournament Friday evening at Hobbs Ice Center.
Caden Welch stopped around 30 shots in goal for the Spartans, who play Wausau West at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.
The Warriors lost to Eau Claire Memorial earlier in the day 4-1.
ECM and GBND will play in the title game, following the third-place game.
SPARTAN SPIN: In Tuesday’s Lake Superior Jamoree at the Heritage Center in Duluth, Superior defeated Ashland, 1-0; Proctor, 3-0; and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay), 2-1.
UWS loses
The University of Wisconsin-Superior men’s hockey team lost to St. Thomas 2-1 Friday night at Wessman Arena.
Sophomore Andrew Durham scored for UWS with assists from Ian Ecklund and Daniel Litchke.
The Yellowjackets (2-6) host St. Scholastica at 7:05 p.m. Saturday.