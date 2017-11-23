PREVIEW: Familiar face is new coach of SHS girls

Kontny compiled an overall record of 157-59 during his 10 years with the Spartan boys before stepping down in 2013.

During those 10 years, Superior won seven Lake Superior Conference titles, advanced to the sectional tournament five times and claimed the sectional title in 2011.

Kontny is inheriting a team that was 7-16 overall, 5-2 in the LSC (tied for third place) and lost to Hudson 68-31 in the opening round of the WIAA playoffs.

The Spartans will have to replace seven seniors from last year, including Ellie Leadstrom, who was first-team All-LSC, and Natalie Olson, second team all-LSC.

Leadstrom is currently playing basketball at UW-Superior.

This year’s varsity roster includes three seniors, six juniors and a sophomore.

The three seniors are guards Kallie Kimmes, Sophie Kintop and Lexi Jensen. Kimmes and Kintop did not play last season.

The top two juniors are Chloe Kintop and Maddy Myer, both two-year starters. C. Kintop was also honorable mention all-conference last season.

The remaining juniors are guard Mady Stariha, forwards Jessica Kimmes and Lauren Raboin, and forward/center Emily Hunter.

The lone sophomore is guard Niya Wilson, who led the Spartans with 19 points in a season-opening 51-34 win over the Ashland Oredockers Tuesday night in the SHS gym.

Wilson’s stats included four 3-point baskets.

“We have plenty of athleticism, speed and guard play,” Kontny said. “But we’re going to need experience, meaning time to learn the system, learn one another and grow as a team.”

The Spartans got scoring from nine different players Tuesday, including 11 from Myer.

“It was a good game for us to get our feet wet with the new system,” Kontny said. “At times we looked very sharp on both ends and Ashland showed us some things we need to work on.

“I thought we played extremely hard on defense and executed much better offensively in the second half. I also thought we were a lot more efficient offensively in the second half which led to a very nice scoring balance.”

The Spartans led just 19-12 at the half then pulled away with a 32-22 second-half advantage.

“A big part of that was we settled in, took better shots and took advantage of some opportunities to run the floor,” Kontny said. “We wanted to get everyone solid minutes and hold Ashland under 35. We accomplished both so a couple of well-deserved days off and then back to work to prepare for Cloquet next Thursday.”

Cloquet, along with Hermantown and Duluth Marshall are among the teams standing in the way of the Spartans winning their first LSC title since the 2013-14 season.

“The conference is loaded with talent and size and we will have to use our strengths in order to compete,” Kontny said. “But we have an expectation to win, we have an expectation to get better every day in practice and we have an expectation to play for one another.

“We want to get to the point where we are disruptive on defense and efficient on offense for every possession. I like how far we have come in a short time and I look forward to watching us grow and develop throughout the year.”

SPARTAN SPIN: Kontny’s assistant coaches are Krista Soderstrom (JV), Mark Moselle (C team), and Jennifer Moselle and Hailey Kontny (volunteer assistants). The team manager is Melissa Harty. … The Spartans have been to state three times — going 0-1 in 1995 and 2013 and finishing second in 2014.

Ashland........................ 12 22 — 34

Superior........................ 19 32 — 51

Ashland — Moreland 2, McPeak 3, Koehler 3, Brinker 7, Jablonski 4, O’Connor 6, Pearce 4, Perry 2, Wiggins 3. Totals 14 4-9 34.

3-point goals — Wiggins, Koehler.

SHS — Chloe Kintop 3, Jessica Kimmes 2, Sophie Kintop 4, Lexi Jensen 2, Niya Wilson 19, Emily Hunter 2, Maddy Myer 11, Lauren Raboin 5, Mady Stariha 3. Totals 20 5-9 51. 3-point goals — Wilson 4, Myer, Stariha.

Superior High School

2017-18 Girls Basketball Roster

2 Chloe Kintop........................ 11 G

3 Jessica Kimmes................. 11 F

4 Kallie Kimmes..................... 12 G

11 Sophie Kintop..................... 12 G

12 Lexi Jensen........................ 12 G

13 Niya Wilson........................ 10 G

20 Emily Hunter....................... 11 F/C

23 Maddy Myer........................ 11 G

34 Lauren Raboin.................... 11 F

42 Mady Stariha...................... 11 G

Junior Varsity

2 Abby Dolsen...................................... 10

3 Zoie Cole............................................ 10

12 Brooke Koenen................................. 10

14 Briley Izzard....................................... 11

20 Julie Haller........................................ 11

22 Izzy Swanson.................................... 10

23 Kaileigh Miller................................... 10

32 Paige Leinon..................................... 11

C Team

Lily Gidley; 11. Hope Certa-Warner; 14. Macie Tuura; 20. Alicyn Parkinson; 21. Clara Lundholm; 24. Julia Roe; 31. Paige Tollefson; 35. Destani Schintz; 42. Ella Hunter; 43. Molly Lenmark; 44. Halle Barker.

Superior High School

2017-18 Girls Basketball Schedule

Tue., Nov 21...... vs. Ashland (W, 51-34)

Thur., Nov 30..... vs. Cloquet, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec 7....... at Esko, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec 14..... at Ashland, 7:15 p.m.

Sat., Dec 16....... vs. Proctor (@Cl.), 3:30 p.m.

Tue., Dec 19...... at Hibbing, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Dec 21..... at New Richmond, 7:15 p.m.

Wisconsin Rapids Invite

Thur., Dec 28..... vs. TBA

Fri., Dec 29........ vs. TBD

Thur., Jan 4........ at Hermantown, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan 9......... vs. Chip. Falls, 7:15 p.m.

Thur., Jan 11...... at Duluth East, 5:45 p.m.

Tue., Jan 16....... at E.C. Mem., 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan 19......... vs. Rice Lake, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Jan 22...... vs. Marshall, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Jan 26......... vs. Eau Claire No., 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Jan 30....... at Virginia, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb 2........... at Hudson, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb 5........ vs. Duluth East, 5:45 p.m.

Fri., Feb 9........... at Chisago Lakes, 7:15 p.m.

Tue., Feb 13....... vs. Hayward, 7:15 p.m.

Mon., Feb 19...... vs. Denfeld, 7:15 p.m.

Fri., Feb 23......... WIAA Regionals

Sat., Feb 24....... WIAA Regional Final

Thur., Mar 1........ WIAA Sectional at C.Falls

Sat., Mar 3......... Sectional Final at DCE

March 9-19......... State at Green Bay