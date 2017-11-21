Spartan girls fall to Western Wisconsin

Trailing 2-1 after two periods, the Spartans tied the game up on Addie Young’s fourth goal of the season 6:46 into the third period.

The tie game lasted just 20 seconds as Grace Cline scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal with assists from Margo Gauper and Sydney Hahn at 7:06.

The Spartans still had a couple of chances down the stretch, including when they pulled their goalie for an extra skater with 1:17 remaining, and then when they went on a two-skater advantage when the Stars’ Sydney Hahn was called for interference with 46.9 left.

Despite the two extra skaters, Superior wasn’t able to score on Western Wisconsin goaltender Catherine Magler, who finished with 20 saves.

Superior junior Autumn Siers finished with 29 saves.

Superior took a 1-0 lead when freshman Arika Trentor scored her first high school goal 3:58 into the game with assists from Destiny Holmes and Jillian Reuille.

The score remained the same until Bailey Williams put home a rebound 4:27 into the second period.

Williams then picked up an assist 2:22 later when Ellie Brice slid the puck past Siers from the left faceoff circle.

Alee Milinkovich-Gray helped out on Young’s goal when she blocked the puck in the neutral zone, Young scooped it up, skated in alone and beat Magler.

The Spartans play at Chippewa Falls at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Reuille’s assist was also her first varsity point for Superior. … Western Wisconsin’s team includes players from New Richmond, Osceola, Somerset, Amery and St. Croix Falls.

Western Wis............................ 0 2 1 — 3

Superior.................................... 1 0 1 — 2

First Period — 1. SHS, Arika Trentor 1 (Destiny Holmes 1, Jillian Reuille 1), 3:58.

Second Period — 2. WW, Bailey Williams (Skye Federation), 4:27. 3. WW, Ellie Brice (Williams), 6:49.

Third Period — 4. SHS, Addie Young 4, 6:46. 5. WW, Grace Kline (Margo Gauper, Sydney Hahn), 7:06.

Saves — Catherine Magler, WW, 6-8-6—20. Autumn Siers, SHS, 12-7-10—29.