LSC boys hockey jamboree is tonight
The Superior High School boys hockey team will participate in the annual Lake Superior Conference Jamboree tonight at the Heritage Center in Duluth.
The Spartans will play three mini-games beginning with Ashland at 5 p.m. The other two games are vs. Proctor at 6:10 p.m. and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) at 6:50 p.m.
Superior begins play for real Friday at the Eau Claire Memorial Tournament at the Hobbs Ice Center.
The Spartans will play Green Bay Notre Dame in one semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. The first semifinal game is the host Old Abes against Wausau West at 4:30 p.m.
The winners and losers will play each other on Saturday.