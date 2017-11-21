Search
    LSC boys hockey jamboree is tonight

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:53 a.m.

    The Superior High School boys hockey team will participate in the annual Lake Superior Conference Jamboree tonight at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

    The Spartans will play three mini-games beginning with Ashland at 5 p.m. The other two games are vs. Proctor at 6:10 p.m. and North Shore (Two Harbors and Silver Bay) at 6:50 p.m.

    Superior begins play for real Friday at the Eau Claire Memorial Tournament at the Hobbs Ice Center.

    The Spartans will play Green Bay Notre Dame in one semifinal game at 7:30 p.m. The first semifinal game is the host Old Abes against Wausau West at 4:30 p.m.

    The winners and losers will play each other on Saturday.

