PREVIEW: Spartan girls hockey roster includes 20 players

Since playing with 22 players during the 2011-12 season, Superior’s numbers have ranged between 15 to 19 players, including 15 last season.

While first-year head coach Marc Franta will have plenty of players to work, just three of them are seniors and 11 are freshmen. The remaining roster includes five juniors and a sophomore.

Franta will rely heavily on two of the seniors — Addie Young and Alee Milinkovich-Gray, the top two returning scorers.

Young was third in scoring last year with 39 assists (20 goals, 19 assists).

Right behind was Milinkovich-Gray with 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists).

Superior’s top two scorers last season were Samantha Young (24-17-41) and Emma Peterson (27-13-40), the Spartans’ all-time leading scorer.

S. Young, Addie’s sister, is currently playing at UW-River Falls, and Peterson is at UW-Eau Claire

The third senior is forward Desiree Jensen; the juniors are defensemen Rose Ion, Paige Lach and Morgan Love, forward Brenna Steinbring, and goaltender Autumn Siers; and the lone sophomore is Destine Holmes, a defenseman.

The freshmen group include goalie Katrina Casper, forwards Shelby Bresnahan, Arika Trentor, Brooklyn Burger, Madeline Stroup, Jillian Reuille, Isabel Franta, Presley Beron and Emma Fornengo; and defensemen Lauren Krob and Lucy Drougas.

“Our team strength at this time is our defense,” coach Franta said. “Our solid returning D-players of Ion, Lach and Holmes will be joined by a great upcoming defensive player in Lucy Drougas.

The younger players got their first taste of varsity competition in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to the Eau Claire/​Altoona Stars at Hobbs Ice Center.

Young scored all three Spartans goals, Siers finished with 45 saves, and Krob and Milinkovich-Gray had assists.

The Stars got two goals apiece from Abigail Stow and Ava Kison. Kalie Gruhlke had the other goal for the Stars and Julia Drath finished with 16 saves.

The Spartans were 10-13 last season, which ended with an 8-4 loss to the Eau Claire Stars in the WIAA playoffs.

With his young roster, Franta has set goals of having a winning record and going as deep into the playoffs as possible.

Standing in the Spartans’ way of a state tournament berth will be Eau Claire, River Falls and Hayward, the defending state champions.

Superior hosts Western Wisconsin (Somerset) at 6 p.m. today.

SPARTAN SPIN: Franta replaced Kayla Chillstrom, who is now an assistant coach with the UW-Superior women’s hockey team. … Franta’s staff includes Doug Trentor, assistant coach; Aaron Tody, strength and conditioning coach; Kyler Krob, skating coach; Kim Kobar, goalie coach; and Natalie Prochazka, student manager. … The Spartans are 3-3 in four state tournaments. Superior finished first in 2005, second in 2004, and went 0-1 in 2003 and 2006.

Superior......................... 2 0 1 — 3

Eau Claire....................... 2 1 2 — 5

First Period — 1. EC, Kalie Gruhlke (Abby Jochimsen), 6:17; 2. SHS, Addie Young 1 (Lauren Krob 1), 11:45; 3. EC, Cameron Scobie (Abigail Stow), 11:55; 2. SHS, Young 2, 16:59.

Second Period — 5. EC, Stow (Jochimsen), 9:46.

Third Period — 6. SHS, Young 3 (Alee Milinkovich-Gray 1), 1:24; 7. EC, Stow (Eva Kaison), 3:29; 7. EC, Kaison (Gruhlke, Lauren Carmody), 4:30.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 45; Julia Drath, EC, 16.

Superior High School

2017-18 Girls Hockey Schedule

Sat., Nov. 18........ at Eau Claire (L, 5-3)

Tue., Nov. 21....... vs. Somerset, 6 p.m.

Tue., Nov. 28....... at Chippewa falls, 6 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 5......... vs. Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 7........ vs. Silver Bay, 7 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 9.......... at Hudson, 3 p.m.

Tue., Dec. 19....... vs. Proctor/Herm., 7 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 21...... vs. Hayward, 7 p.m.

Culver’s Cup — Madison

Wed., Dec. 27...... vs. Onalaska, 3 p.m.

Thur., Dec. 28...... vs. TBA

Friday, Dec. 29.... vs. TBA

Sat., Jan. 6.......... at River Falls, 2 p.m.

Mon., Jan. 8......... vs. Cloquet, 7 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 11....... at Eveleth-Gilbert, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 13........ at Northland Pines, 1 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 16........ at Moose Lake, 7 p.m.

Sat., Jan. 20........ vs. Eau Claire, 2 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 23........ vs. Duluth No. Stars, 7 p.m.

Thur., Jan. 25....... at Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Tue., Jan. 30........ at Hayward, 6 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 1......... at Somerset, 6 p.m.

Sat., Feb. 3.......... vs. Chippewa Falls, 1 p.m.

Mon., Feb. 5......... at Silver Bay, 7 p.m.

Thur., Feb. 15....... WIAA Regional, 7 p.m.

Tue., Feb. 20........ WIAA Sectional

Sat., Feb. 24....... Sectional Final, 7 p.m.

March 2-3............. State – Madison Ice Arena

Superior High School

Girls Hockey Roster

1 Katrina Casper......................... G Fr.

3 Desiree Jensen........................ F Sr.

4 Rose Ion.................................. D Jr.

5 Shelby Bresnahan................... F Fr.

7 Lauren Krob............................. D Fr.

9 Paige Lach.............................. D Jr.

10 Alee Milinkovich-Gray............ F Sr.

11 Arika Trentor............................ F Fr.

12 Brooklyn Burger...................... F Fr.

14 Addie Young........................... F Sr.

17 Lucy Drougas......................... D Fr.

19 Madeline Stroup...................... F Fr.

20 Jillian Reuille.......................... F Fr.

21 Destiny Holmes...................... D So.

22 Isabel Franta........................... F Fr.

24 Morgan Love........................... D Jr.

25 Brenna Steinbring................... F Jr.

27 Presley Beron......................... F Fr.

28 Emma Fornengo...................... F Fr.

30 Autumn Siers G Jr.