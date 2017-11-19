Spartan girls drop opener
The Superior High School girls hockey team opened its season with a 5-3 loss to the Eau Claire Stars Saturday afternoon at Hobbs Ice Arena.
Senior Addie Young scored all three of the Spartans’ goals, and junior Autumn Siers finished with 45 saves.
Lauren Krob and Alee Milinkovich-Gray had assists for Superior, which hosts Somerset at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Superior.................................... 2 0 1 — 3
Eau Claire................................ 2 1 2 — 5
First Period — 1. EC, Kalie Gruhlke (Abby Jochimsen), 6:17; 2. SHS, Addie Young (Lauren Krob), 11:45; 3. EC, Cameron Scobie (Abigail Stow), 11:55; 2. SHS, Young, 16:59.
Second Period — 5. EC, Stow (Jochimsen), 9:46.
Third Period — 6. SHS, Young (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 1:24; 7. EC, Stow (Eva Kaison), 3:29; 7. EC, Kaison (Gruhlke, Lauren Carmody), 4:30.
Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 45; Julia Drath, EC, 16.