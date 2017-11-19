Spartan girls drop opener

Senior Addie Young scored all three of the Spartans’ goals, and junior Autumn Siers finished with 45 saves.

Lauren Krob and Alee Milinkovich-Gray had assists for Superior, which hosts Somerset at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior.................................... 2 0 1 — 3

Eau Claire................................ 2 1 2 — 5

First Period — 1. EC, Kalie Gruhlke (Abby Jochimsen), 6:17; 2. SHS, Addie Young (Lauren Krob), 11:45; 3. EC, Cameron Scobie (Abigail Stow), 11:55; 2. SHS, Young, 16:59.

Second Period — 5. EC, Stow (Jochimsen), 9:46.

Third Period — 6. SHS, Young (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 1:24; 7. EC, Stow (Eva Kaison), 3:29; 7. EC, Kaison (Gruhlke, Lauren Carmody), 4:30.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 45; Julia Drath, EC, 16.