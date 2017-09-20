SPARTAN ROUND-UP: Boys soccer team suffers first loss

Kade Bender’s goal in the 51st minute provided the game-winning goal for CEC, which took over first place in the Lake Superior Conference with a 3-0 record.

Eddy O’Brien scored for the Spartans, who fall to 7-1-1 overall and 2-1 in the LSC.

Bender also assisted on Brendon Marti’s first-half goal. Marti then returned the favor with an assist on Bender’s game-winner.

CEC’s Dru Senich and Superior’s Cal Berti both finished with six saves.

Superior plays at Washburn at 5 p.m. Thursday, then hosts Eau Claire North at 2 p.m. Saturday and Spooner at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

SPARTAN SPIN: O’Brien scored the game-winning goal in Superior’s 2-1 win over Duluth Marshall Saturday night with Brandon Conklin getting the assist. It was incorrectly reported that Conklin scored with an assist from O’Brien.

Superior.................................... 0 1 — 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.............................. 1 1 — 2

First half — 1. CEC, Brendon Marti (Kade Bender), 21st.

Second half — 2. SHS, Eddy O'Brien, 41st; 3. CEC, Bender (Marti), 51st.

Saves — Dru Senich, CEC, 6; Cal Berti, SHS, 6.

Girls golf

Superior went 1-1 in Heart O’ North Conference action Monday at the Nemadji Golf Course.

The host Spartans finished with a team score of 214, three strokes behind Barron’s 211. Spooner was also in action, but only had two golfers competing.

Superior’s Lauren Raboin was low golfer with a 47 on the North course. Barron’s Emily Myers was second at 49.

Other Spartan scores were Abby Johnson, 53; Julie Haller, 55; Bridget Beyer, 59; and Connie Misfeldt, a non-counting 62.

Up next for the Spartans in the HON Conference meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Spooner.

Volleyball

Superior defeated the Hibbing Bluejackets 3-1 (25-19, 25-9, 21-25, 25-13) Tuesday night in the SHS gym.

The Spartans were led by Autumn Siers (33 set assists), Chloe Wilson (19 kills and 20 digs), Hannah Hughes (24 digs), Caleigh Jensen (eight kills), Ashley Welsh (five kills) and Katie Paulson (five kills).

Hibbing was led by Mallery Lind (five kills, seven digs); Sophie Howard (six kills, seven digs); Hunter Sundvall (14 digs); and Juliea Greenwood (six digs).

Superior will compete in the Duluth East Invite at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Girls tennis

The Spartans improved to 2-4 in the LSC with a 4-3 win over Cloquet Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Madisen Meyer picked up one of Superior’s wins at No. 1 singles with a 6-1, 6-3 victory over Cloquet’s Michele Jokinen.

The Spartans also won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches.

Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young defeated Cloquet’s Zoe Klimek and Jayda Wolter, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2; and Kaylee Yliniemi and Drew Urbaniak downed Lauren Maslowski and Lexi Narrgard, 6-1, 7-6 (5) at No. 3.

Superior hosts Rice Lake at 4 p.m. Tuesday and wraps up the regular season Sept. 28 at Hermantown.

Superior 4, Cloquet 3

No. 1 — Madisen Myer, SHS, def. Michele Jokinen, 6-1, 6-3

No. 2 — Autumn Moynan, C, def. Jillian Reuille, 4-6, 3-6

No. 3 — Kylie McKeon, C, def. Madison Sislo, 3-6, 7-5 (5)

No. 4 — Rose Ion, SHS, def. Emma Wells, 7-6 (5), 6-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Kalya Borske-Ally Martin, C, def. Madelyn Graham-Desiree Jensen, 3-6, 4-6

No. 2 — Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, SHS, def. Zoe Klimek-Jayda Wolter, 6-0, 6-1

No. 3 — Kaylee Yliniemi-Drew Urbaniak, SHS def. Lauren Maslowski-Lexi Narrgard, 6-1, 7-6 (5)

Girls swimming

The Spartans opened LSC action with a 50-44 loss at Proctor-Hermantown Tuesday night.

The Spartans picked up seven wins, led by Shelby Bresnahan and Erin Walpole with two wins apiece. Bresnahan won the 200 and 500 free events, while Walpole won the 160 IM and 100 breaststroke.

Also for the Spartans, Kaelyn DeRoche won the 100 butterfly, while Taylor Amundson tied for first in the 100 free, and Sophie Hanson tied for first in the 100 backstroke.

The Spartans swim at Two Harbors at 5 p.m. Thursday, at the Eau Claire North Husky Invite Saturday, and host Cloquet Tuesday.

Proctor-Hermantown 50, Superior 44

160-yard medley relay — 1. PH (Ariel Carlson, Samantha Mullvain, Haley Melin, Hannah Ewer), 1:37.84.

200 freestyle — 1. S. Bresnahan, SHS, 2:11.84.

160 Individual medley — E. Walpole, SHS, 1:59.46.

60 freestyle — 1. Ewer, PH, 33.00.

100 butterfly — 1. K. DeRoche, SHS, 1:09.91.

100 freestyle — 1. (tie) Carlson, PH, and T. Amundson, SHS, 1:03.96.

500 freestyle — 1. Bresnahan, SHS, 5:56.69.

160 freestyle relay — 1. PH (Ewer, Kaela Mesojedec, Carlson, Monica Niesen), 1:29.37.

100 backstroke — 1. (tie) Carlson, PH, and S. Hansen, SHS, 1:11.00.

100 breaststroke — 1. Walpole, SHS, 1:15.84.

400 freestyle relay — 1. PH (Ewer, Niesen, Elizabeth Nicolai, Melin), 4:10.57.