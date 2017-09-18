SHS soccer team improves to 7-0-1

Brandon Conklin scored Superior’s goal in the Grand Rapids game, which was played in thunder showers and called after the first half due to lightning.

Superior then improve to 7-0-1 with their win over Marshall in the final game of Lake Superior Soccer Day at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Marshall’s Ben Wallerstein scored the only goal in the first half.

Jarrett Kallinen tied it up for Superior four minutes into the second half and Conklin scored the game-winner with 12 minutes remaining. Maverick Peterson and Eddy O’Brien assisted on the goals.

Superior plays at Cloquet at 6:30 p.m. today and at Washburn at 5 p.m. Thursday.

Duluth Marshall............... 1 0 — 1

Superior......................... 0 2 — 2

First half — 1. DM, Ben Wallerstein (Payton Marshak), 12th minute.

Second half — 2. SHS, Jarrett Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 44th; 3. SHS, Brandon Conklin (Eddy O’Brien), 68th.

Saves — Charlie Enginton, DM, 5; Cal Berti, SHS, 14.

Superior......................... 1 0 — 1

Grand Rapids.................. 0 0 — 0

First Half — 1. Brandon Conklin.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 2. Hayden DeMars, GR, 8.