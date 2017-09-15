Spartans drop third straight

The Superior High School football team suffered its third straight loss with a 10-7 defeat at the hands of Chippewa Falls on a damp Friday night at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

After piling up 82 points in their first two wins of the season, the Spartans have scored just 27 points during the three losses to fall to 2-3 overall and 0-3 in the Big Rivers Conference.

While its offense has sputtered, Superior’s defense has played well of late allowing just 13 points a game during the three-game skid.

Thanks to a light mist that started falling just before kickoff, both teams had trouble hanging on to a slippery ball early in the game, which led to at least four fumbles and a botched snap on a punt in the first quarter alone.

The Cardinals’ first four drives included two lost fumbles and two punts.

Despite fumble recoveries by Cayden Laurvick and Chase Summerfield that gave Superior excellent field position, the Spartans’ offense was stopped twice on fourth down in the first quarter and then lost a fumble on the first play of the second quarter.

Superior’s defense held Chippewa Falls to three plays and a punt, but then gave the ball right back to the Cardinals when Lakota Miller intercepted a Jarrett Gronski pass with 6:30 left in the first half.

The Cardinals followed with a 71-yard, 13-play drive that ended with Nolan Hutzler throwing a 12-yard touchdown pass to JC Czech with 24 seconds remaining in the half. Nathan Custer kicked the extra point for a 7-0 score at the intermission.

On its scoring drive, Chippewa Falls overcame a delay-of-game penalty, and two holding calls.

The Cardinals’ offense continued to roll on the opening drive of the second half and a 65-yard, 19-play drive ended with a Custer 29-yard field goal and a 10-0 Chippewa Falls lead.

On the first play of their next drive, the Spartans lost their second fumble of the game, which was recovered by Chippewa Falls’ Tristan Hable at Superior’s 27-yard line.

Superior’s defense held Chippewa Falls to just 2 yards and stopped the Cardinals on four down with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Spartans followed with a 13-play, 68-yard drive that ended with J. Gronksi running up the middle for a 10-yard touchdown. Dominic D’Auria kicked the extra to get Superior within 10-7 with six minutes remaining.

Superior forced another punt, but after the Spartans moved the ball into Chippewa Falls territory, Cody Meinen intercepted a pass and returned it 43 yards to the 13-yard line.

The Spartans’ defense again stopped the Cardinals on fourth down, but there only 38 seconds remaining with the ball at the 5.

Superior hosts Menomonie next week.

Chippewa Falls...................... 0 7 3 0 — 10

Superior.................................... 0 0 0 7 — 7

Second Quarter

CF – Nolan Hutzler 12-yard pass to JD Czech (Nathan Custer kick), :24.

Third Quarter

CF – Custer 29-yard kick, 2:48.

Fourth Quarter

SHS – Jarrett Gronski 10-yard run (Dom D’Auria kick), 6:00.