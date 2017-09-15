SHS ROUND-UP: Spartan volleyball team wins

The Spartans, who played at Duluth Denfeld Thursday, host Hibbing at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Girls golf

The Spartans went 1-1 in Heart O’ North Conference action Tuesday at Botten’s Green Acres in Lake Nebagamon.

The Spartans finished with a team score of 217. The host Northwestern Tigers went 2-0 with a score of 190, while Cumberland went 0-2 with 225.

Northwestern’s Kiernan Smith took medalist honors with a 43. Her round included a 3 on No. 3 and 5s on the remaining eight holes.

Superior’s Lauren Raboin finished second on the day with a 47.

Other Spartan scores were Connie Misfeldt, 55; Bridget Beyer, 56; Claire King, 59; and Abby Johnson, a non-counting 60.

Madison Pease led Cumberland with a 51.

The Spartans, who hosted Chetek-Weyerhaeuser and Ladysmith Thursday, host Barron and Spooner at 4 p.m. Monday.

The HON Conference meet is at 9 a.m. Wednesday at Spooner.

Girls tennis

The Spartans lost a pair of Lake Superior Conference matches this week, losing to Duluth Marshall 6-1 Tuesday and Ashland 5-2 Thursday. Both matches took place at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Superior's No. 3 doubles team of Drew Urbaniak and Kaylee Yliniemi picked up wins both evenings, including when they rallied past Marshall’s Alex D’Alliard and Hanna Widdes. After dropping the first set 6-3, Urbaniak and Yliniemi won the next two sets 6-4 and 10-8.

Urbaniak and Yliniemi then went on to Ashland's Tianna Voca and Mara Pierce, 5-0, 2-0.

Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young had Superior's other win over Ashland — 6-3, 6-2 over Sophia Root and Kieren Nortunen at No. 2 doubles.

The Spartans host Cloquet at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Ashland 5, Superior 2

No. 1 — Taylor Vyskocil, A, def. Madisen Myer, 4-6, 6-2, 1-6

No. 2 — Sydney Vyskocil, A, def. Jillian Reuille, 1-6, 0-6

No. 3 — Kylie Rackouski, A, def. Madison Sislo, 1-6, 4-6

No. 4 — Kaitlyn Zinnecker, A, def. Rose Ion, 2-6, 4-6

Doubles

No. 1 — Jaida Larson-Alphia Korpela, A, def. Madelyn Graham-Desiree Jensen, 4-6, 5-7

No. 2 — Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, SHS, def. Sophia Root-Kieren Nortunen, 6-3, 6-2

No. 3 — Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, SHS, def. Tianna Voca-Mara Pierce, 5-0, 2-0.

Duluth Marshall 6, Superior 1

No. 1 — Erica Anderson, DM, def. Madisen Myer, 6-2, 6-4

No. 2 — Whitley Graysmark, DM, def. Jillian Reuille, 6-2, 6-1

No. 3 — Courtney Brandt, DM, Madison Sislo, 6-0, 6-2

No. 4 — Allison Jondahl, DM, def. Rose Ion, 6-0, 2-0

Doubles

No. 1 — Claire Boettcher-Helaina Orn, DM, def. Madelyn Graham-Desiree Jensen, 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 — Claire Casey-Emily Casey, DM, Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 6-2, 6-2

No. 3 — Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, SHS, def. Alex D’Alliard-Hanna Widdes, 3-6, 6-4, 10-8

Cross Country

The Spartan boys finished eighth and the girls 11th at Tuesday’s Rice Lake Invitational.

Ashland twin brothers Maury and Walker Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:36.8 and 16:36.9, respectively, while Hudson’s Rachel Ball won the girls race in 19:02.8.

Superior’s top boy finisher was freshman Draden Jensen, who finished eighth in 17:57.3.

Jennifer Nummi finished 34 for the Spartan girls with a time of 22:54.3.

The Spartans will run again in the Northwestern Invitational at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Norwood Golf Course in Lake Nebagamon.

Hudson Invitational

Boys Large School Team Scores

Hudson 43; 2. Northwestern, 96; 3. Osceola, 107; 4. Ashland, 147; 5. Menomonie, 161; 6. Rice Lake, 162; 7. Chippewa Falls, 165; 8. Superior, 175; 9. Hayward, 231; 10. Amery, 243; 11. Ellsworth, 265; 12. Somerset, 268.

Top 5 Individuals

Maury Miller, Ashland, 16:36.8; 2. Walker Miller, Ashland, 16:36.9; 3. Bryce Daniels, CF, 17:27.3; 4. Lucas Schmidt, RL, 17:40.7; 5. Cale Wimer, Hudson, 17:47.

Superior’s Results

Draden Jensen, 17:57.3; 26. Jack Androsky, 18:52.8; 36. Jackson Karren, 19:16.5; 46. Ethan Welch, 19:41.9; 63. Luke Denninger, 20:28.7; 71. Michael Barnaby, 21:15; 75. Gunnar Hansen, 21:34.7.

Girls Large School Team Scores

Hudson, 28; 2. Menomonie, 69; 3. Hayward, 106; 4. Chippewa Falls, 108; 5. Osceola, 126; 6. Northwestern, 141; 7. Rice Lake, 178; 8. Amery, 196; 9. Ashland, 222; 10. Ellsworth, 239; 11. Superior, 243; 12. Somerset, 373.

Top 5 Individuals

Rachel Ball, Hudson, 19:02.8; 2. Katie Faris, CF, 19:55.4; 3. Emma Filipiak, Hudson, 20:08.5; Alicia Belany, Hudson, 20:30.1; Ella Behling, CF, 20:36.5.

Superior’s Results