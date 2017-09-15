Spartans return home to host Chippewa Falls

But after losses to Eau Claire Memorial and Hudson, Superior’s backs are all of a sudden against the wall and are almost in a must-win situation.

Needing four conference wins to qualify for the playoffs, the Spartans only have five games remaining, beginning with Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. today at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Still on Superior’s schedule are Menomonie and Rice Lake, both undefeated in the BRC, and River Falls and Eau Claire North, both winless in league play.

The Spartans are coming off a 7-0 loss at Hudson.

“I was very proud of the effort and execution on the defensive side of things,” SHS coach Bob DeMeyer said. “Stopping a team like Hudson, and the type of offensive scheme they have, is no easy task.

“To hold them to one touchdown was impressive, especially in the second half when they had a much shorter field to play with, in terms of starting field position.”

The Spartans had a couple of scoring chances in the first half, but turned the ball over twice inside the 15-yard line.

“Offensively, we moved the ball on several drives in the first half and couldn’t finish when we got in the scoring zone,” DeMeyer said. “Far too many mental errors on our part and their defense dug in when they really had to.”

The Spartans now face a Chippewa Falls team that is 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the BRC after losses of 37-0 to Rice Lake and 24-14 to Eau Claire Memorial.

The Cardinals will attempt to do most of their damage on the ground with the running attack of Codie Meinen and Matt Pomietlo. Meinen has rushed for 454 yards and six touchdown, while Pomietlo has 320 yards and three touchdowns.

Quarterbacks Nolan Hutzler and Owen Hydson are 12-of-27 passing for just 142 yards and no touchdowns.

Meinen has three catches for 76 yards, followed by J.D. Czech, four catches for 41 yards; and Pomietto, four catches for 19 yards.

Superior’s offensive is led by senior running back Gunnar Gronski, who has 376 yards rushing and three touchdowns.

Senior quarterback Spencer Udeen is 2-of-9 passing for 31 yards and an interception since taking over as the starter two weeks ago.

The Spartans’ defensive unit is led by Chase Summerfield, who has 38 tackles (17 solo), two tackles for loss and a forced fumble. Gronski is next with 22 tackles (12 solo), including three for loss.

SPARTAN SPIN: All Spartan football games are carried live on the web at ifan.tv.