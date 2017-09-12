Superior Hall of Fame tickets are now on sale

Tickets may be purchased in the Superior High School activities office, the board office or any HOF committee member.

Ticket sales will end Sept. 20.

Doors open at 4:15 p.m., dinner is at 5 p.m. and the induction starts at 5:45 p.m.

This year’s Academic Hall of Fame inductees are Gary Banker, Kent Bergum and Joan Parenteau.

On the athletic side, Todd Florey, Lindsey Lindstrom and Mike Regenfuss are the individual inductees, the 1974 and 1978 world curling champions are the team inductees, and Bernie Tomzak is the coaching inductee.

The 1974 curling champions included Bud Somerville, Bob Nichols, Bill Strum and Tom Locken. The 1978 rink included Nichols, Strum, Locken and Bob Christman.

For more information contact Ray Kosey at Ray.kosey@superior.k12.wi.us or 715-394-8720 (Ext. 41137).