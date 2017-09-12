Spartans drop defensive battle at Hudson

The only points of the game came on the opening drive of the second half when Ben Karls hauled in a 9-yard touchdown pass from Keyser Helterbrand and then kicked the extra point.

The Raiders overcame three penalties on the scoring drive that went 74 yards in 18 plays and took 8 minutes and 8 seconds.

Superior’s next drive ended less than two minutes later when Hudson’s Cole Godbout sacked quarterback Spencer Udeen for a loss of 12 yards.

The Raiders then played keep away the rest of the game, limiting Superior to just eight plays from scrimmage in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Hudson moved the ball deep into Superior territory twice, but the Raiders missed field-goal attempts from 40 and 37 yards.

The second miss came with 3:32 remaining and gave Superior the ball back on its own 20.

Hudson’s third quarterback sack of the game left Superior with fourth down. Needing 16 yards for a first down, Udeen found some running room over the left side, but he was stopped a yard short.

Kenny Hardman’s 15-yard first-down run with less than a minute remaining allowed the Raiders to run out the clock and improve to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the BRC.

The loss drops the Spartans to 2-2 and 0-2.

Superior outgained Hudson 149-106 in yards in the first half, but the Raiders held the Spartans to just 16 yards in the second half and ended up with a 231-165 advantage in total yards.

Hudson ran 68 plays to just 46 for Superior, and had a 30-19 advantage in first downs.

Udeen rushed for 73 yards on 12 carries and was 1-of-7 passing, including a 29-yard completion to Corey Sanders.

Gunnar Gronski added 65 yards on 16 carries, and Elijah Owens had 27 yards on seven carries.

Riley Brown led Hudson on the ground with 56 yards and Helterbrand was 8-of-14 passing for 111 yards. Karls caught seven passes for 77 yards.

The Spartans had two excellent scoring chances in the first half, but both times were stopped on fourth down inside the 15-yard line.

After each team punted on their opening drives, Superior moved the ball to Hudson’s 3-yard line.

After losing a yard on third down, the Spartans went for it on fourth down at the 4, but Udeen slipped and fell and Hudson took over at the 9.

After forcing another Hudson punt, the Spartans moved the ball from their own 5-yard line to the Hudson 12 in 11 plays.

But when faced with another fourth down, this time on the 12, Gronski lost 2 yards and Hudson took over with less than four minutes remaining in the first half.

The Raiders proceeded to move the ball to Superior’s 39-yard line, thanks to a Helterbrand 17-yard pass to Karls and a 2-yard run by Helterbrand, but the half ended with the Spartan defensive backs knocking away back-to-back passes.

Superior hosts Chippewa Falls at 7 p.m. Friday. The Cardinals lost to Eau Claire Memorial 24-14 Friday night to fall to 1-3 overall and 0-2 in the BRC.

SPARTAN SPIN: The last time Superior was shutout was 47-0 by Hortonville in a WIAA Level 1 playoff game on Oct. 26, 2013. … Godbout led Hudson with 12 tackles, including two sacks. Jonah Becken added eight tackles. … In other BRC action, Rice Lake defeated River Falls 41-6; and Menomonie blanked Eau Claire North 44-0.

Superior............... 0 0 0 0 — 0

Hudson................ 0 0 7 0 — 7

Third Quarter

H, Keyser Helterbrand 9-yard pass to Ben Karls (Karls kick), 3:52.

TEAM STATISTICS

S H

Total Plays............................. 46 68

Total Yards............................ 165 231

Passing Yards....................... 29 86

Rushing Yards...................... 136 120

First Downs............................ 19 30

Turnovers................................ 1 1

Fumbles Lost ......................... 0 1

Penalties.............................. 6-58 7-65

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — S, Spencer Udeen, 12-73; Gunnar Gronski, 16-65; Elijah Owens, 7-27; Conner Fonger, 1-3; Corey Sanders, 2-(-11). H, Riley Brown, 4-56; Kenny Hardman, 11-31; Keyser Helterbrand, 20-19; Aaron Squires, 9-15.

PASSING — S, Udeen, 1-5-0-29. H, Helterbrand, 8-14-0-111.

RECEIVING — S, Sanders, 1-29. H, Ben Karls, 7-77; Brown, 1-9.

DEFENSE

Superior

TKL Ast

Devin Samarzia....................... 6 3

Corey Sanders......................... 3 5

Trevor Dalbec.......................... 3 7

Dylan Lowney.......................... 3 1

Chase Summerfield................. 3 2

Cayden Laurvick..................... 3 0

Gunnar Gronski........................ 2 7

Joe Carter................................ 2 2

Logan Stone 2 7