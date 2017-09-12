SPARTAN ROUND-UP: Superior host CC invitational

The Spartan boys finished seventh and the girls were fifth.

Ashland’s twin brothers Walker and Maury Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:41 and 16:41.3, respectively.

Cloquet freshman Lauren Cawcutt won the girls race in 20:53.3.

Draden Jensen was the fastest Spartan boy, finishing 10th in 18:04.8. Jennifer Nummi finished eighth in 22:09 for the SHS girls.

Up next for Superior is the Rice Lake Invitational at 4 p.m. today.

Nemadji Invitational

At Nemadji Golf Course, Superior

Boys Team Scores

Cloquet, 48; 2. Esko, 49; 3. Northwestern, 95; 4. Ashland, 119; 5. Lakeview Christian, 138; 6. Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 150; 7. Superior, 159; 8. Duluth East, 172; 9. Duluth Denfeld, 244; 10. Carlton, 294.

Top 5 Individuals

Walker Miller, A, 16:41.0; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:41.3; 3. Aidan Ripp, Clo, 17:00.3; 4. Joshua Kemp, E, 17:05.6; 5. Wyatt Rauvola, CWF, 17:11.4.

Superior’s Results

Draden Jensen, 18:04.8; 24. Jack Androsky, 18:49.5; 32. Jackson Karren, 19:19.9; 45. Luke Denninger, 19:55.8; 49. Ethan Welch, 20:21.1; 50. Gunnar Hansen, 20:31; 51. Michael Barnaby, 20:35.7.

Girls Team Scores

Northwestern, 39; 2. Ashland, 60; 3. Cloquet, 78; 4. Duluth East, 94; 5. Superior, 98; 6. Esko, 123.

Top 5 Individuals

Lauren Cawcutt, Clo, 20:53.3; 2. Isabella Sutherland, DE, 21:13.1; 3. Abby Nelson, N, 21:35.2; 4. Sophie Mattson, A, 21:42.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz, Clo, 21:49.4.

Superior’s Results

Jennifer Nummi, 22:09; 20 Sophia Kintop, 23:30.9; 23 Halle Barker, 23:42.2; 29 Shannon McCoshen, 24:10.1; 31. Alexa Brokaw, 24:14.7; 32. Amelia Evavold, 24:16.3; 34. Lia Loberg, 24:22.3.

Girls golf

The Spartans finished fifth at the Northwestern Invitational Thursday at Hidden Greens Golf Course in Solon Springs.

The host Tigers won the event with a team score of 420, followed by Ladysmith, 442; and Hayward, 464. The Spartans’ final tally was 479.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took medalist honors with an 87.

Superior’s low golfer was Lauren Raboin, who finished with an 108. Other Spartan scores were Abby Johnson, 119; Connie Misfeldt, 124; and Julie Haller, 128.

Superior is at Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. today and hosts Chetek at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern Invitational

Hidden Greens – Solon Springs

Team Scores

Northwestern, 420; 2. Ladysmith, 442; 3. Hayward, 464; 4. Barron, 470; 5. Superior, 479; 6. Cumberland, 502; 7. Luck-Unity, 525; 8. Flambeau, 528; 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 600.

Top 5 Individuals

Emily Neff, Hayward, 87; 2. Kendra Maki, NW, 90; 3. Kiernan Smith, NW, 97; 4. Camryn Rogers, Ladysmith, 97; 5. Jill Bucholz, Ladysmith, 99.

Girls swimming

Duluth East was the winner of the 33rd annual Spartan Relays Saturday in the SHS pool.

The Greyhounds finished with 74 points. Rice Lake finished second with 51 points and the host Spartans finished eighth with 36 points.

Superior won one relay and finished second in another.

Taylee Anderson, Adrianne Krueger and Kate Lisak teamed up to win the 1-meter diving event, while Erin Walpole, Molly Lenmark, Kaelyn DeRoche and Shelby Bresnahan finished second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:02.34.

East won the 200 butterfly in 2:00.11.

Up next for Superior is the Chippewa Falls Invitational at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

33rd annual Spartan Relays

Duluth East, 74; 2. Rice Lake, 51; 3. Duluth Denfeld, 41; 4. Proctor-Hermantown, 40; 5. Ladysmith, 39; 6. Two Harbors-Silver Bay, 38; 6. Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, 38; 8. Superior, 36.

Relays

1-meter diving (6 dives each) — 1. Superior (Taylee Anderson, Adrianne Krueger, Kate Lisak); 2. Rice Lake; 3. Two Harbors/Silver Bay.

200 medley — 1. Rice Lake, 1:58.86; 2. Duluth East; 3. Proctor-Hermantown.

600 freestyle — 1. East, 6:38.43; 2. CEC, 6:48.03; 3. Denfeld, 6:55.90.

300 IM — 1. East, 3:24.90; 2. P-H, 3:36.84; 3. RL, 3:37.90.

200 freestyle — 1. Two Harbors-Silver Bay, 1:48.45; 2. RL, 1:48.45; 3. DE, 1:52.64.

200 butterfly — 1. East, 2:00.11; 2. Superior (Erin Walpole, Molly Lenmark, Kaelyn DeRoche, Shelby Bresnahan), 2:02.34; 3. RL, 2:04.18.

900 Cresendo — 1. Duluth East, 10:03.66; 2. TH-SB, 10:19.26; 3. DD, 10:30.64.

300 backstroke — 1. Rice Lake, 3:26.96; 2. DE, 3:27.56; 3. CEC, 3:45.53.

300 breaststroke — 1. East, 3:52.87; 2. DD, 3:55.45; 3. Ladysmith, 3:57.88.

400 freestyle — 1. East, 3:58.10; 2. TH-SB, 4:00.66; 3. DD, 4:01.22.

Volleyball

The Spartans fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 28-26) at Duluth Marshall Thursday night.

Kate Kleinschmidt recorded 26 kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to the LSC win.

Marshall also got 41 set assists from Margo Amatuzio and 27 digs from Aleksie Rengel.

For Superior, Hannah Hughes had 47 digs; Caleigh Jensen added 27 digs and 15 kills; Chloe Wilson had 17 kills; and Sydney Thimm had 24 set assists.

The Spartans, who competed in the Hudson Invitational Saturday, play at Ashland today and Duluth Denfeld Thursday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: Marshall’s Rengel, and Superior’s Hughes and Jensen are cousins.