Cloquet, Northwestern win Nemadji CC titles
Cloquet and Northwestern picked up the boys and girls titles, respectively, at Superior High School’s Nemadji Invitational Thursday evening at the Nemadji Golf Course.
The Spartan boys finished seventh and the girls were fifth.
Ashland’s twin brothers Walker and Maury Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:41 and 16:41.3, respectively.
Cloquet freshman Lauren Cawcutt won the girls race in 20:53.3.
Draden Jensen was the fastest Spartan boy, finishing in 10th place with a time of 18:04.8.
Jennifer Nummi was the top Superior girl with an eighth-place finish in 22:09.
Up next for Superior is the Rice Lake Invitational at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Nemadji Invitational
At Nemadji Golf Course, Superior
Boys Team Scores
1. Cloquet, 48; 2. Esko, 49; 3. Northwestern, 95; 4. Ashland, 119; 5. Lakeview Christian, 138; 6. Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 150; 7. Superior, 159; 8. Duluth East, 172; 9. Duluth Denfeld, 244; 10. Carlton, 294.
Top 5 Individuals
1. Walker Miller, A, 16:41.0; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:41.3; 3. Aidan Ripp, Clo, 17:00.3; 4. Joshua Kemp, E, 17:05.6; 5. Wyatt Rauvola, CWF, 17:11.4.
Superior’s Results
10 Draden Jensen, 18:04.8; 24. Jack Androsky, 18:49.5; 32. Jackson Karren, 19:19.9; 45. Luke Denninger, 19:55.8; 49. Ethan Welch, 20:21.1; 50. Gunnar Hansen, 20:31; 51. Michael Barnaby, 20:35.7.
Girls Team Scores
1. Northwestern, 39; 2. Ashland, 60; 3. Cloquet, 78; 4. Duluth East, 94; 5. Superior, 98; 6. Esko, 123.
Top 5 Individuals
1 Lauren Cawcutt, Clo, 20:53.3; 2. Isabella Sutherland, DE, 21:13.1; 3. Abby Nelson, N, 21:35.2; 4. Sophie Mattson, A, 21:42.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz, Clo, 21:49.4.
Superior’s Results
8 Jennifer Nummi, 22:09; 20 Sophia Kintop, 23:30.9; 23 Halle Barker, 23:42.2; 29 Shannon McCoshen, 24:10.1; 31. Alexa Brokaw, 24:14.7; 32. Amelia Evavold, 24:16.3; 34. Lia Loberg, 24:22.3.