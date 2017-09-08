Cloquet, Northwestern win Nemadji CC titles

The Spartan boys finished seventh and the girls were fifth.

Ashland’s twin brothers Walker and Maury Miller finished 1-2 in the boys race with times of 16:41 and 16:41.3, respectively.

Cloquet freshman Lauren Cawcutt won the girls race in 20:53.3.

Draden Jensen was the fastest Spartan boy, finishing in 10th place with a time of 18:04.8.

Jennifer Nummi was the top Superior girl with an eighth-place finish in 22:09.

Up next for Superior is the Rice Lake Invitational at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Nemadji Invitational

At Nemadji Golf Course, Superior

Boys Team Scores

1. Cloquet, 48; 2. Esko, 49; 3. Northwestern, 95; 4. Ashland, 119; 5. Lakeview Christian, 138; 6. Cromwell-Wright/Floodwood, 150; 7. Superior, 159; 8. Duluth East, 172; 9. Duluth Denfeld, 244; 10. Carlton, 294.

Top 5 Individuals

1. Walker Miller, A, 16:41.0; 2. Maury Miller, A, 16:41.3; 3. Aidan Ripp, Clo, 17:00.3; 4. Joshua Kemp, E, 17:05.6; 5. Wyatt Rauvola, CWF, 17:11.4.

Superior’s Results

10 Draden Jensen, 18:04.8; 24. Jack Androsky, 18:49.5; 32. Jackson Karren, 19:19.9; 45. Luke Denninger, 19:55.8; 49. Ethan Welch, 20:21.1; 50. Gunnar Hansen, 20:31; 51. Michael Barnaby, 20:35.7.

Girls Team Scores

1. Northwestern, 39; 2. Ashland, 60; 3. Cloquet, 78; 4. Duluth East, 94; 5. Superior, 98; 6. Esko, 123.

Top 5 Individuals

1 Lauren Cawcutt, Clo, 20:53.3; 2. Isabella Sutherland, DE, 21:13.1; 3. Abby Nelson, N, 21:35.2; 4. Sophie Mattson, A, 21:42.7; 5. Kelly Lorenz, Clo, 21:49.4.

Superior’s Results

8 Jennifer Nummi, 22:09; 20 Sophia Kintop, 23:30.9; 23 Halle Barker, 23:42.2; 29 Shannon McCoshen, 24:10.1; 31. Alexa Brokaw, 24:14.7; 32. Amelia Evavold, 24:16.3; 34. Lia Loberg, 24:22.3.