SPARTAN ROUNDUP: SHS soccer team wins two more games

Both games were played at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

The Spartans got big games from Jarrett Kallinen and Blake Hanson.

Kallinen tallied seven goals and one assist in the two games, including four goals and an assist in the win over Proctor.

Hanson had three goals and six assists in the two games, including a goal and four assists against Proctor.

The Spartans also got two goals from Noah Benson, a goal and assist from Maverick Peterson, and four assists from Brandon Conklin win Saturday’s win over the Mustangs.

In Thursday’s win over Proctor, Superior also got goals from Eddy O’Brien and Benson, two assists from Conklin and one from Peterson.

O’Brien’s goal, with an assist from Hanson, came as time expired in the first half giving the Spartans a 6-1 lead over the Rails.

Cal Berti was the winner in goal for both games, finishing with four saves Saturday and seven Thursday.

The Spartans play at Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Menomonie............................. 0 0 — 0

Superior.................................... 3 5 — 8

First half — 1. Maverick Peterson (Blake Hanson), 9th; 2. Noah Benson (Brandon Conklin), 10th; 3. Jarrett Kallinen (Hanson), 16th.

Second half — 4. Hanson (Conklin), 62nd; 5. Benson (Peterson), 69th; 6. Kallinen (Conklin), 71st; 7. Kallinen (Peterson), 73rd; 8. Kallinen (Conklin), 81st.

Saves — Cal Berti, S, 4.

Proctor...................................... 1 0 — 1

Superior.................................... 6 2 — 8

First half — 1. SHS, Blake Hanson (Jarrett Kallinen), 5th; 2. SHS, Kallinen (Blake Hanson), 8th; 3. SHS, Noah Benson (Brandon Conklin), 12th; 4. P, 16th; 5. SHS, Kallinen (Hanson), 21st; 6. SHS, Hanson (Conklin), 26th; 7. SHS, Eddy O’Brien (Hanson), 40th.

Second half — 8. SHS, Kallinen (Hanson), 41st; 9. SHS, Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 52nd.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 7.

Volleyball

The Spartans fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 28-26) at Duluth Marshall Thursday night.

Kate Kleinschmidt recorded 26 kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to the LSC win.

Marshall also got 41 set assists from Margo Amatuzio and 27 digs from Aleksie Rengel.

For Superior, Hannah Hughes had 47 digs; Caleigh Jensen added 27 digs and 15 kills; Chloe Wilson had 17 kills; and Sydney Thimm had 24 set assists.

The Spartans will compete in the Hudson Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday and play at Ashland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Marshall’s Rengel, and Superior’s Hughes and Jensen are cousins.

Girls golf

The Spartans finished fifth at the Northwestern Tiger Invitational Thursday at Hidden Greens Golf Course in Solon Springs.

The host Tigers won the event with a team score of 420, followed by Ladysmith, 442; and Hayward, 464. The Spartans’ final tally was 479.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took medalist honors with an 87. Northwestern’s Kendra Makie and Kiernan Smith finished second and third, respectively, with scores of 90 and 97.

Superior’s low golfer was Lauren Raboin, who finished with an 108. Other Spartan scores were Abby Johnson, 119; Connie Misfeldt, 124; and Julie Haller, 128.

Superior is at Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Chetek at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern Invitational

Hidden Greens – Solon Springs

Team Scores

1 Northwestern, 420; 2. Ladysmith, 442; 3. Hayward, 464; 4. Barron, 470; 5. Superior, 479; 6. Cumberland, 502; 7. Luck-Unity, 525; 8. Flambeau, 528; 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 600.

Top 5 Individuals

1 Emily Neff, Hayward, 87; 2. Kendra Maki, NW, 90; 3. Kiernan Smith, NW, 97; 4. Camryn Rogers, Ladysmith, 97; 5. Jill Bucholz, Ladysmith, 99.