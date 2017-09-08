SPARTAN ROUNDUP: SHS soccer team wins again

The Spartans, now 4-0-1 overall and 2-0 in the Lake Superior Conference, got big games from Jarrett Kallinen and Blake Hanson.

Kallinen scored four goals and assisted on another, while Hanson finished with two goals and assisted on three of Kallinen’s goals.

Hanson’s other assist came on Eddy O’Brien’s goal as time expired in the first half.

Noah Benson also scored for Superior, who also got two assists from Brandon Conklin and one from Maverick Peterson.

Cal Berti finished with seven saves in goal for the Spartans.

The Spartans host Menomonie at 2 p.m. Saturday then play at Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Proctor...................................... 1 0 — 1

Superior.................................... 6 2 — 8

First half — 1. SHS, Blake Hanson (Jarrett Kallinen), 5th; 2. SHS, Kallinen (Blake Hanson), 8th; 3. SHS, Noah Benson (Brandon Conklin), 12th; 4. P, 16th; 5. SHS, Kallinen (Hanson), 21st; 6. SHS, Hanson (Conklin), 26th; 7. SHS, Eddy O’Brien (Hanson), 40th.

Second half — 8. SHS, Kallinen (Hanson), 41st; 9. SHS, Kallinen (Maverick Peterson), 52nd.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 7.

Volleyball

The Spartans fell 3-1 (26-24, 25-14, 20-25, 28-26) at Duluth Marshall Thursday night.

Kate Kleinschmidt recorded 26 kills to lead the host Hilltoppers to the LSC win.

Marshall also got 41 set assists from Margo Amatuzio and 27 digs from Aleksie Rengel.

For Superior, Hannah Hughes had 47 digs; Caleigh Jensen added 27 digs and 15 kills; Chloe Wilson had 17 kills; and Sydney Thimm had 24 set assists.

The Spartans will compete in the Hudson Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday and play at Ashland at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Marshall’s Rengel, and Superior’s Hughes and Jensen are cousins.

Girls golf

The Spartans finished fifth at the Northwestern Tiger Invitational Thursday at Hidden Greens Golf Course in Solon Springs.

The host Tigers won the event with a team score of 420, followed by Ladysmith, 442; and Hayward, 464. The Spartans’ final tally was 479.

Hayward’s Emily Neff took medalist honors with an 87. Northwestern’s Kendra Makie and Kiernan Smith finished second and third, respectively, with scores of 90 and 97.

Superior’s low golfer was Lauren Raboin, who finished with an 108. Other Spartan scores were Abby Johnson, 119; Connie Misfeldt, 124; and Julie Haller, 128.

Superior is at Northwestern at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday and hosts Chetek at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Northwestern Invitational

Hidden Greens – Solon Springs

Team Scores

1 Northwestern, 420; 2. Ladysmith, 442; 3. Hayward, 464; 4. Barron, 470; 5. Superior, 479; 6. Cumberland, 502; 7. Luck-Unity, 525; 8. Flambeau, 528; 9. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 600.

Top 5 Individuals

1 Emily Neff, Hayward, 87; 2. Kendra Maki, NW, 90; 3. Kiernan Smith, NW, 97; 4. Camryn Rogers, Ladysmith, 97; 5. Jill Bucholz, Ladysmith, 99.