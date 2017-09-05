Spartans soccer team remains undefeated

Blake Hanson scored the first two goals, and assisted on the third, as the Spartans improved to 3-0-1 on the season.

Jarrett Kallinen, Sebastian Lane, Maverick Peterson and Eddy O’Brien also scored goals for Superior, while Brandon Conklin assisted on four goals and Nate DeRoche helped out on one.

Cal Berti picked up his second shutout in goal for Superior.

The Spartans host Proctor at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Menomonie at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Washburn....................... 0 0 — 0

Superior......................... 4 2 — 6

First half — 1. Blake Hanson (Brandon Conklin), 5th; 2. Hanson (Conklin), 10th; 3. Maverick Peterson (Hanson), 16th; 4. Eddy O’Brien (DeRoche), 23rd.

Second half — 5. Jarrett Kallinen (Conklin), 65th; 6. Sebastian Lane (Conklin), 87th.

Cross country

The Spartan girls finished third and the boys eighth at Thursday’s Spooner Cross Country Invitational.

Northwestern won the girls team title with 64 points, just ahead of Hayward’s 67 points. Superior had 107 points.

Erica Loe of Ladysmith won the race in 20:40.4 seconds.

Jennifer Nummi and Chloe Kintop finished 11th and 12th for the Spartans with times of 22:46.7 and 22:54, respectively.

Ashland won the boys title with 79 points. Northwestern was second with 92 points. Superior was eighth with 167 points.

Walker Miller of Ashland won the boys race in 17:22.8. Draden Jensen was the fastest Spartan, finishing 14th in 19:00.3.

Superior hosts the Spartan Invitational Thursday at the Nemadji Golf Course. The middle school race is at 4:30 p.m., followed by the varsity and JV girls at 5 p.m. and varsity and JV boys at 5:45 p.m.

Spooner Invitational

Girls Team Scores

Northwestern, 64; 2. Hayward, 67; 3. Superior, 107; 4. Ashland, 127; 5. Shell Lake, 135; 6. Rice Lake, 145; 7. Ladysmith, 208; 8. Barron, 216; 9. Spooner, 250; 10. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 265; 11. Webster, 271; 12. Cumberland, 285; 13. Bloomer, 298.

Girls winner and Superior’s results

1 Erica Loe, L, 20:40.4; 11. Jennifer Nummi, SHS, 22:46.7;12. Chloe Kintop, SHS, 22:54; 27. Sophia Kintop, SHS, 24:03.7; 31. Halle Barker, SHS, 24:25.4; 33. Shannon McCoshen, SHS, 24:35.6; 44. Alexa Brokaw, SHS, 25:35.6; 52. Lia Loberg, SHS, 26:18.9.

Boys Team Scores

Ashland 79; 2. Northwestern, 92; 3. Rice Lake, 125; 4. Bloomer, 132; 5. Chetek-Weyerhaeuser, 132; 6. Barron, 134; 7. Webster, 157; 8. Superior, 167; 9. Hayward, 191; 10. Grantsburg, 211; 11. Cumberland, 216; 12. New Auburn, 381.

Boys winner and Superior’s Results