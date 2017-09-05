Spartan volleyball team wins Marshfield Invite

The Spartans defeated Rhinelander, 2-0 (26-24, 25-19); Marshfield, 2-0 (25-19, 25-22); Ashwaubenon, 2-1 (25-22, 20-25, 15-13) and Prescott, 2-0 (25-13, 25-17), while losing to Eau Claire Regis, 2-1 (25-12, 21-25, 14-16).

Superior got big days from Sidney Thimm, 34 set assists; Autumn Siers, 42 set assists, 28 digs); Caleigh Jensen, 55 kills, 41, seven ace serves); Chloe Wilson, 42 kills: and Hannah Hughes, 104 digs.

Superior plays at Duluth Marshall at 7 p.m. Thursday.