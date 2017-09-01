PREVIEW: Another battle expected in BRC

The Old Abes are one of two teams in the BRC to feature new head coaches.

Former Menomonie player and Mondovi coach Mike Sinz is now head coach at ECM, while former Northwestern Tigers coach David Crail is now at River Falls.

Menomonie was picked by BRC coaches as the team to beat this season, followed by Rice Lake and Chippewa Falls. Menomonie is also the defending champion with a 7-0 record.

“There’s not a weak team in our league,” SHS coach Bob DeMeyer said. “There’s no clear cut strongest team in the league last year. It’s been that way for a while and it gets stronger every year. Every week is a battle and it will be the same this year.

“We just need to figure out a way to win the close ones, if we get ourselves in a position to win games in the fourth quarter, every game is winnable.”

The Spartans tuned up for BRC play with wins over Merrill (20-10) and Somerset (62-50).

Senior quarterback Luke Drougas has been a pleasant surprise for DeMeyer and the Spartans, rushing for a team-high 256 yards and six touchdowns and completing 9-of-13 passes for 196 yards and two scores.

Gunnar Gronski also has 221 yards and two TD rushing, and Max Plunkett has five catches for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Chase Summerfield lead the Spartans with 11 tackles. Drougas and Gronski are next with eight apiece.

“We told the kids after the Somerset game that this was the last tune-up,” DeMeyer said. “We had two very tough non-conference opponents and we got exactly out of those games what we wanted. It gets real this week and our kids know that. We started preparing for Memorial on Saturday.

“Our goal is always to win the conference, but we have to take it one week at a time, win as many games as we can and get as far as we can in the playoffs.”

SPARTAN SPIN: Tonight’s game at Carson Park begins at 7 p.m. and will be carried live on ifan.tv. … Superior defeated ECM 22-21 last season, but lost to the Old Abes 27-14 in Eau Claire in 2015.

Eau Claire Memorial

Up first for Superior is the ECM Old Abes, who went 4-5 overall and 2-5 in the BRC last season, despite outscoring and outgaining their opponents.

The Old Abes return quarterback Keagan Calchera and running backs Jack Brown and Cormac Sampson.

Calchera ran and passed for 1,501 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

In wins over La Crosse Logan (35-6) and La Crosse Central (47-22), Calchera was 20-of-28 passing for 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Calvin Tanner and Kyle Wilson have been his main targets with 12 catches for 252 yards and four TDs between them. Brown leads the Old Abes on the ground with 329 yards and four touchdowns.

Menomonie

The Mustangs won their first BRC title in five years last season. Their last league title came in 2011. Prior to that they dominated the BRC, winning 17 titles in 22 years.

Menomonie went undefeated in the league and advanced to the WIAA Division 2 semifinals.

Menomonie is off to a 2-0 start defeating Oshkosh North and Holmen by a combined score of 89-14.

Returning is 1,000-yard running back Justin Evans, who has 276 yards rushing and six touchdowns already this season.

First-year starting quarterback Jake Ebert is 3-of-8 passing for 74 yards and a touchdowns.

Hudson

The Raiders, second in the BRC last season, return quarterbacks Keyser Helterbrand and Max Stubbendick and running back Aaron Squires from a team that finished second last season with records of 8-3 overall, 5-2 BRC.

Hudson is currently 1-1 with a 28-10 win over Kenosha Indian Trail and a 23-21 loss to Stevens Point.

Helterbrand and Stubbendick are a combined 14-of-22 passing for 263 yards. Their main target has been Ben Karls with six catches for 151 yards and a touchdown.

Chippewa Falls

The Cardinals, under coach Chuck Raykovich, return their entire offensive backfield.

Codie Meinen, Matt Pomietlo and Matt Bruder combined for 2,597 rushing yards and 27 touchdowns. The quarterback is second-year starter Logan Hutzler.

The Cardinals are 1-1 this season, losing to Holmen 34-28 and beating Medford 28-13.

Most of their damage has been done on the ground with Meinen running for 361 yards and five touchdowns, and Pomietlo adding 198 yards and two TDs.

Raykovich, who played college football at UW-Superior, has a record of 175-129 in 32 seasons at Chippewa Falls.

Hutzler, along with Owen Huydson, are 5-of-15 passing for 43 yards.

Rice Lake

The Warriors return running backs Billy Brown and DeAirus Clearveaux and receiver, and national sprint star, Kenny Bednarek.

Rice Lake opened the season with a 36-0 win over Medford.

The Warriors’ home football opener last Friday vs. New Richmond was cancelled due to an illness sweeping through the New Richmond team. The team had a catered meal on Thursday night, and food poisoning is suspected, according to reports received by Rice Lake High School athletic director Tim Lipke.

River Falls

Crail is building his new team around quarterback Logan Graetz, who passed for 1,216 yards last season.

The Wildcats opened with losses of 17-14 to New Richmond and 13-7 to Ellsworth.

Graetz and Ryan Flanigan have completed 20-of-45 pass attempts for 221 yards.

Graetz is also second in rushing with 89 yards on 20 carries. Seth Kohel leads River Falls in rushing with 191 yards and one touchdown.

Payton Flood, Nate Rismann and Joe Stoffel all have five receptions for a combined 170 yards.

Eau Claire North

The Huskies are looking to improve on last year’s 0-9 record.

That will be tough to do without starting quarterback Ryan Venne, who suffered a shoulder injury and is out for the season.

Venne is the son of former Superiorites Greg and Erin Venne and the grandson of Superior’s Butch and Nancy Venne and Gary and Janet Haack.

The Huskies are also without Brock Schweiters, last year’s leading rusher who is suffering from the effects of a concussion and will not play.

ECN is 0-2 with losses to La Crosse Central (45-7) and La Crosse Logan (20-7).

Quarterback Tyler Greenlund is 16-of-49 passing for 255 yards. Tyler Ellis leads in rushing with 115 yards on 35 attempts.

Big Rivers Conference

2016 Final Standings

Menomonie (11-2).................................. 7-0

Hudson (8-3).......................................... 5-2

Rice Lake (10-3).................................... 5-2

Superior (6-4)............................................ 4-3

Chippewa Falls (5-5).............................. 4-3

Eau Claire Mem. (4-5)............................ 2-5

River Falls (2-7)..................................... 1-6

Eau Claire North (0-9)............................ 0-7

Friday, Aug 18

Hudson 28, Kenosha Indian Trail 10

Superior 20, Merrill 10

Menomonie 40, Oshkosh North 0

River Falls at New Richmond

La Crosse 45, Eau Claire North 7

Eau Claire Mem. 35, La Crosse Logan 6

Rice Lake 36, Medford 0

Holmen 34, Chippewa Falls 28

Thursday, Aug 24

Eau Claire Mem. 47, La Crosse Central 22

Friday, Aug. 25

Superior 62, Somerset 50

Ellsworth 13, River Falls 78

New Richmond at Rice Lake (cancelled)

La Crosse Logan 20, Eau Claire North 7

Menomonie 49, Holmen 14

Stevens Point 23, Hudson 21

Chippewa Falls 28, Medford 13

Friday, Sept. 1

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Superior at Eau Claire Memorial

Chippewa Falls at Rice Lake

Eau Claire North at Hudson

River Falls at Menomonie

Friday, Sept. 8

Rice Lake at River Falls

Superior at Hudson

Eau Claire Memorial at Chippewa Falls

Menomonie at Eau Claire North

Friday, Sept. 15

Chippewa Falls at Superior

Eau Claire North at Rice Lake

River Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at Menomonie

Friday, Sept. 22

Chippewa Falls at River Falls

Rice Lake at Hudson

Menomonie at Superior

Eau Claire Memorial at Eau Claire North

Friday, Sept. 29

Superior at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Chippewa Falls

Hudson at Eau Claire Memorial

Menomonie at Rice Lake

Friday, Oct. 6

Superior at Rice Lake

Eau Claire Memorial at Menomonie

Chippewa Falls at Hudson

River Falls at Eau Claire North

Friday, Oct. 13

Rice Lake at Eau Claire Memorial

Hudson at River Falls

Eau Claire North at Superior

Menomonie at Chippewa Falls

Big Rivers Conference

Football Champions

1989—River Falls

1990—Menomonie

1991—Eau Claire North

1992—Chippewa Falls and Menomonie

1993—Menomonie

1994—Menomonie

1995—Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie and River Falls

1996—Menomonie

1997— Menomonie

1998— Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie

1999—Chippewa Falls

2000—Chippewa Falls, Menomonie and Rice Lake

2001—Menomonie

2002—Menomonie

2003—Menomonie

2004—Menomonie

2005—Menomonie

2006—Menomonie

2007—Chippewa Falls

2008—Chippewa Falls

2009—Hudson, Menomonie

2010—Menomonie

2011—Eau Claire Memorial, Menomonie

2012—Hudson

2013—Hudson

2014—Superior

2015—Chippewa Falls, Rice Lake

2016 — Menomonie