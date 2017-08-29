SHS soccer team kicks off season

The Spartans were 9-5-4 overall 2016, including 1-3-3 in conference play. Their season ended with a 5-0 loss to Hudson in the first round of the WIAA playoffs.

“Our expectations are to compete with the top teams in the LSC and improve our winning record from last year,” Berti said. “I believe that one of our strengths this year will be experience. Many of our starters played competitive soccer in the spring at the C1 and C2 level with players that made it to the state tournament.”

Superior has gotten the 2017 season off on the right foot with a 6-1 win at Ashland Thursday and a 3-3 tie at Chippewa Falls Saturday.

The Spartans haven’t fared well against either opponent in recent history. They went 1-0-1 against Ashland last year, tying 1-1 and winning 2-1, but prior to that they lost eight straight to the Oredockers with their last win a 3-0 victory in 2010.

Chippewa Falls defeated Superior the past two seasons by a combined score of 9-0.

After Riley Larson’s goal in the fourth minute gave Ashland a 1-0 lead, the Spartans answered with six unanswered goals, including three by sophomore Alex Hanson, who tied the game up in the 14th minute with help from junior Brandon Conklin.

Blake Hanson, Ty Russ (penalty kick) and Conklin then added goals to give Superior a 4-1 halftime lead.

A. Hanson’s second goal was seven minutes into the second half and his final goal came with 10 minutes remaining.

Junior keeper Cal Berti picked up the win for Superior with nine saves.

B. Hanson scored all three of Superior’s goals against Chippewa Falls Saturday at Halmstad Elementary. Assists went to Maverick Peterson, A. Hanson and Eddy O’Brien.

Berti had seven saves.

Loren Beaudette and Sean Irvine scored for the Cardinals (0-1-2) while Caleb Ray made 15 saves.

The Spartans return their top five scorers from last season, including senior forward Jarrett Kallinen (10 goals, four assists); B. Hanson (seven goals, five assists); Peterson (three goals, 10 assists); Conklin (five goals, one assist); and O’Brien (four goals).

Kallinen was first-team all-conference last year; B. Hanson was second-team all-conference; and Conklin was honorable mention.

Other key returning players include senior defenders Russ and Noah Benson; and Berti, who allowed 22 goals and made 96 saves in 17 games.

Other prospective starters include seniors Nick Sommer, Nate DeRoche and Min June Jang, and juniors Sebastian Lane, Steven Pearson and Isaac Moder.

The Spartans host Mesabi East at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and Washburn at 5 p.m. Thursday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Berti also had a record of 22-7-1 as a C2 coach for Gitch for three seasons. … Superior’s last LSC title is believed to be in 2001. … Berti’s assistant coach is Jake Swanson and the team manager is Robbie Preston. … Last year’s team was awarded the LSC Soccer Referee Association sportsmanship award, which honors a team that displays a positive attitude and competes in a sporting manner.

Superior......................... 0 3 — 3

Chippewa Falls............... 1 2 — 3

Superior......................... 4 2 — 6

Ashland.......................... 1 0 — 1

First half — 1. A, Riley Larson (Bo Bratley), 4th; 2. SHS, Alex Hanson (Brandon Conklin), 14th; 3. SHS, Blake Hanson (Jarrett Kallinen), 30th; 4. SHS, Ty Russ, 35th (pk); 5. SHS, Conklin (Kallinen), 36th.

Second half — 6. SHS, Hanson (Maverick Peterson), 47th; 7. SHS, Hanson (Conklin), 70th.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 9.

Superior High School

2017 Boys Soccer Schedule

Head Coach: Otto Berti

Thur., Aug. 24....... at Ashland (W, 6-1)

Sat., Aug. 26........ at Chippewa Falls (T, 3-3)

Tue., Aug. 29........ vs. Mesabi East, 6:30 p.m.

Thur., Aug. 31....... vs. Washburn, 5 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 7........ vs. Proctor, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 9......... vs. Menomonie, 2 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 12...... vs. Two Harbors, 6:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14...... at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 16....... vs. Duluth Marshall, 7 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 19...... at Cloquet, 6:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 21...... at Washburn, 5 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 23....... vs. Eau Claire No., 2 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 25...... vs. Spooner, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 28...... at Hermantown, 6 p.m.

Sat., Sept. 30....... at Rice Lake, 3 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 3.......... at Denfeld, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 5.......... vs. Ashland, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 10........ vs. Two Harbors, 6:30 p.m.

Sat., Oct. 14......... vs. Hayward, 1 p.m.

Thur., Oct. 19........ WIAA Regional Semi

Sat., Oct. 21......... WIAA Regional Final

Thur., Oct. 26........ WIAA Sectional Semi

Sat., Oct. 28......... WIAA Sectional Final

Nov. 2-4................ WIAA State at Milw.