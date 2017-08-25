Superior Spartans win shootout with Somerset Spartans

While the Superior High School Spartans and Somerset Spartans combined to score 16 touchdowns and were moving the ball up and downt the field, the final outcome was in question until Superior defensive back Devin Smarzia recovered a fumble at the 10-yard line with 44 seconds remaining to secure a 62-50 win for the hometown Spartans.

Senior quarterback Luke Drougas had a hand in five of Superior’s nine touchdowns. He had touchdown runs of 65, 65, 24 and 26 and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to Max Plunkett.

Plunkett also returned a kickoff 82 yards for a score, Gunnar Gronski scored on runs of 9 and 10 yards, and Conner Fonger chipped in with a 20-yard touchdown run.

Eight of Superior’s nine TD were followed by Dominic D’Auria extra-point kicks.

Jack Peterson did most of the damage for Somerset with six touchdown runs that accounted for a total of 11 yards.

Superior (2-0) plays at Eau Claire Memorial next week.

SPARTAN SPIN: The Spartan twirlers performed and all branches of the military were honored prior to the game. The Duluth-Superior Harbor Masters singing group also sang the natioinal anthem and performed during halftime.

Somerset.................................. 6 14 8 22 — 50

Superior................................... 21 21 7 13 — 62

First Quarter

Sup., Gunnar Gronski 9-yard run (Dominic D’Auria kick), 10:05.

Sup – Luke Drougas 32-yard pass to Max Plunkett (D’Auria kick), 5:34.

Som., Bennett Baillargeon 46-yard run (run failed), 3:46.

Sup., Drougas 65-yard run (D’Auria kick), 1:37.

Second Quarter

Som., Jack Peterson 1-yard run (run failed), 10:36.

Sup., Plunkett 94-yard kickoff return (D’Auria kick), 10:19.

Sup., Gronski 10-yard run (D’Auria kick), 7:34.

Sup., Conner Fonger 20-yard run (D’Auria kick), 7:06.

Som., Peterson 4-yard run (Roy Hale run), 0:27.

Third Quarter

Som., Peterson 1-yard run (Ethan Wegsecheider run), 3:32.

Sup., Drougas 65-yard run (D’Auria kick), 2:54.

Fourth Quarter

Som., Peterson 1-yard run (run failed), 10:40.

Sup., Drougas 23-yard run (run failed), 6:39.

Som., Peterson 43-yard run (Justin Rivard run), 5:20.

Som., Peterson 1-yard run (Peterson run), 3:10.

Sup., Drougas 26-yard run (D’Auria kick), 1:18.

TEAM STATISTICS

................................................. Som Sup

Total Plays............................... 71 46

Total Yards............................. 412 446

Passing Yards.......................... 61 110

Rushing Yards......................... 351 336

First Downs............................. 20 18

Third Downs........................... 8-14 4-6

Fourth Downs......................... 2-3 1-1

Turnovers.................................. 2 1

Fumbles Lost ........................... 2 1

Penalties.................................. 7-30 10-80

INDIVIDUAL STATS

RUSHING — Somerset, Jack Peterson, 27-147; William Piletich, 20-99; Bennett Baillargeon, 8-81; Rylen Weaver, 2-16; Ethan Wegscheider, 2-12; Justin Rivard, 1-3; Jared Grahovac, 1-(-7). Superior, Luke Drougas, 13-193; Gunnar Gronski, 15-126; Conner Fonger, 4-20; Devin Smarzia, 1-(-3).

PASSING — Somerset, Piletich, 4-5-1-61. Superior, Drougas, 5-7-0-110, Spencer Udeen, 0-2-0-0.

RECEIVING — Somerset, Garret Hecht, 2-30; Roy Hale, 1-17; Rivard, 1-14. Superior, Max Plunkett, 3-66; Corey Sanders, 1-24; Cayden Laurvick, 1-20.

DEFENSE

Superior

................................................... TK Ast TFL

Devin Samarzia......................... 6 6 0

Chase Summerfield.................. 3 11 0

Drake Smarzia.......................... 3 4 1

Gunnar Gronski......................... 2 5 0

Max Plunkett............................. 2 4 0

Gabe Sexton............................. 2 3 0

Dylan Lowney............................ 2 2 1

Luke Persons............................. 2 2 0

Sam Oosten.............................. 2 1 0

Logan Stone.............................. 1 7 0

Tradel Nickelson...................... 1 3 0

Jarrett Gronski......................... 1 2 0

Nathan Anderson...................... 1 2 0

Joe Carter................................. 1 2 0

Cameron Borgh........................ 1 1 0

Nate Peterson........................... 1 0 0

Corey Sanders.......................... 0 1 0

Cayden Laurvick....................... 0 1 0

Trevor Dalbec........................... 0 4 0

Somerset — Peterson, 7; Tanner Miller, 6; Garret Hecht, 5; Hayden Berry, 3.