Spartan soccer team wins opener at Ashland

But the Spartans answered in a big way with six unanswered goals, including three by Alex Hanson.

Hanson tied the game up in the 14th minute with help from Brandon Conklin.

Blake Hanson, Ty Russ (penalty kick) and Conklin added goals to give Superior a 4-1 halftime lead.

Alex Hanson’s second goal came seven minutes into the second half and his final goal came with 10 minutes remaining.

Cal Berti picked up the win in goal for Superior with nine saves.

Superior plays at Chippewa Falls at 11 a.m. Saturday and hosts Mesabi East at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior 4 2 — 6

Ashland 1 0 — 1

First half — 1. A, Riley Larson (Bo Bratley), 4th; 2. SHS, Alex Hanson (Brandon Conklin), 14th; 3. SHS, Blake Hanson (Jarrett Kallinen), 30th; 4. SHS, Ty Russ, 35th (pk); 5. SHS, Conklin (Kallinen), 36th.

Second half — 6. SHS, Hanson (Maverick Peterson), 47th; 7. SHS, Hanson (Conklin), 70th.

Saves — Cal Berti, SHS, 9.