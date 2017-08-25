Search
    SHS golfers keep busy

    By Ken Olson Today at 9:27 a.m.
    Superior High School’s Lauren Raboin chips on No. 6N during the Spartan Invitational Wednesday morning at the Nemadji Golf Course. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

    The Superior High School girls golf team was busy this week with three Heart O’ North Conference events and its own Spartan Invitational.

    The Spartans went 2-2 in conference action Monday at Hayward and Tuesday at Cumberland; hosted the Spartan Invitational Wednesday at the Nemadji Golf Course, then went back into league play Thursday at Chetek.

    On Monday, Hayward defeated Superior and Luck with a team score of 212. Superior finished at 243, and Luck totaled 277.

    Hayward’s Emily Neff led all golfers Monday with a 40. Hurricane teammate Ally King was second at 49.

    Superior’s scores were Abby Johnson, 53; Lauren Raboin, 58; Connie Misfeldt, 62; Kacy Larson, 70; and Naomi McLennan, a non-counting 84.

    On Tuesday at Cumberland, the Northwestern Tigers went 2-0 thanks to a score of 183, followed by the Spartans’ 230 and Cumberland’s 246.

    Northwestern’s Kiernan Smith led all golfers in Cumberland with a 41.

    Raboin was Superior’s low golfer at Cumberland with a 49, followed by Bridget Beyer, 56; Johnson, 62; Misfeldt, 63; and Claire King, 82.

    Chippewa Falls won the Nemadji Invitational with a team score of 370. Hayward finished second at 370 and Northwestern was third at 402.

    The host Spartans finished sixth with a score of 440.

    Hayward’s Neff took medalist honors with a 77.

    Raboin was Superior’s low golfer with a 98. Other Spartan scores were Beyer, 106; Johnson, 115; Misfeldt, 121; and Larson, 134.

    The Spartans, who golfed at Chetek Thursday, will compete in the Barron Invitational Monday and play at Luck Wednesday. Action both days begins at 9 a.m.

     

    Superior Invitational

    Wednesday, Aug. 23

    At Nemadji Golf Course

    1. Chippewa Falls, 370; 3. Hayward, 372; 3. Northwestern, 402; 4. Ladysmith, 421; 5. Barron, 440; 6. Superior, 440; 7. Cumberland, 460; 8. Luck, 508; 9. Flambeau, 556; 10. Chetek, 572.

    Top 3 Individuals

    1. Emily Neff, Hay, 77; 2. Katelyn Baribeau, Rice Lake, 81; 3. Camryn Schiller, CF, 87.

    Superior High School

    2017 Girls Golf Roster

    Seniors — Abigail Johnson, Connie Misfeldt.

    Juniors — Bridget Beyer, Juliana Haller, Kacy Larson, Lauren Raboin.

    Freshman — Naomi McLennan.

     

    Superior High School

    2017 Girls Golf Schedule

    Head Coach: Dan Schulz

    Wed., Aug. 16 New Richmond Invite, 9 a.m.

    Thur., Aug. 17 Hayward Invite, 9 a.m.

    Mon., Aug. 21 at Hayward, Luck-Unity, 9 a.m.

    Thur., Aug. 22 at Cumberland, w/NW, 9 a.m.

    Wed., Aug. 23 Nemadji Invite, 9a .m.

    Thur., Aug. 24 Chetek-W, Ladysmith, 9 a.m.

    Mon., Aug. 28 at Barron, w/Spooner, 9 a.m.

    Wed., Aug. 30            at Luck-Unity, w/ Hayward, 9 a.m.

    Thur., Sept. 7            at Northwestern Invite (Solon), 9 a.m.

    Thur., Sept. 12           at NW, w/Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

    Thur., Sept. 14           vs. Chetek, Ladysmith, 4 p.m.

    Mon., Sept. 18           vs. Barron, Spooner, 4 p.m.

    Wed., Sept. 20           HON Meet at Spooner, 9 a.m.

    Wed., Sept. 27           WIAA Regional at New Richmond

    Thur., Oct. 3  WIAA Sectional at Wis. Rapids

    Oct. 9-10       WIAA State at Madison

