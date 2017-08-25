SHS golfers keep busy

The Spartans went 2-2 in conference action Monday at Hayward and Tuesday at Cumberland; hosted the Spartan Invitational Wednesday at the Nemadji Golf Course, then went back into league play Thursday at Chetek.

On Monday, Hayward defeated Superior and Luck with a team score of 212. Superior finished at 243, and Luck totaled 277.

Hayward’s Emily Neff led all golfers Monday with a 40. Hurricane teammate Ally King was second at 49.

Superior’s scores were Abby Johnson, 53; Lauren Raboin, 58; Connie Misfeldt, 62; Kacy Larson, 70; and Naomi McLennan, a non-counting 84.

On Tuesday at Cumberland, the Northwestern Tigers went 2-0 thanks to a score of 183, followed by the Spartans’ 230 and Cumberland’s 246.

Northwestern’s Kiernan Smith led all golfers in Cumberland with a 41.

Raboin was Superior’s low golfer at Cumberland with a 49, followed by Bridget Beyer, 56; Johnson, 62; Misfeldt, 63; and Claire King, 82.

Chippewa Falls won the Nemadji Invitational with a team score of 370. Hayward finished second at 370 and Northwestern was third at 402.

The host Spartans finished sixth with a score of 440.

Hayward’s Neff took medalist honors with a 77.

Raboin was Superior’s low golfer with a 98. Other Spartan scores were Beyer, 106; Johnson, 115; Misfeldt, 121; and Larson, 134.

The Spartans, who golfed at Chetek Thursday, will compete in the Barron Invitational Monday and play at Luck Wednesday. Action both days begins at 9 a.m.

Superior Invitational

Wednesday, Aug. 23

At Nemadji Golf Course

Chippewa Falls, 370; 3. Hayward, 372; 3. Northwestern, 402; 4. Ladysmith, 421; 5. Barron, 440; 6. Superior, 440; 7. Cumberland, 460; 8. Luck, 508; 9. Flambeau, 556; 10. Chetek, 572.

Top 3 Individuals

Emily Neff, Hay, 77; 2. Katelyn Baribeau, Rice Lake, 81; 3. Camryn Schiller, CF, 87.

Superior High School

2017 Girls Golf Roster

Seniors — Abigail Johnson, Connie Misfeldt.

Juniors — Bridget Beyer, Juliana Haller, Kacy Larson, Lauren Raboin.

Freshman — Naomi McLennan.

Superior High School

2017 Girls Golf Schedule

Head Coach: Dan Schulz

Wed., Aug. 16 New Richmond Invite, 9 a.m.

Thur., Aug. 17 Hayward Invite, 9 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 21 at Hayward, Luck-Unity, 9 a.m.

Thur., Aug. 22 at Cumberland, w/NW, 9 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 23 Nemadji Invite, 9a .m.

Thur., Aug. 24 Chetek-W, Ladysmith, 9 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 28 at Barron, w/Spooner, 9 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 30 at Luck-Unity, w/ Hayward, 9 a.m.

Thur., Sept. 7 at Northwestern Invite (Solon), 9 a.m.

Thur., Sept. 12 at NW, w/Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14 vs. Chetek, Ladysmith, 4 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 18 vs. Barron, Spooner, 4 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20 HON Meet at Spooner, 9 a.m.

Wed., Sept. 27 WIAA Regional at New Richmond

Thur., Oct. 3 WIAA Sectional at Wis. Rapids

Oct. 9-10 WIAA State at Madison