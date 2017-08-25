Spartans host Somerset

Superior is coming off a 20-10 win at Merrill, while Somerset lost a wild game to Bloomer, 46-38.

Bloomer and Somerset were tied 8-8 after one quarter and 24-24 at the half.

Bloomer eventually took a 30-24 lead on Zach Ruf’s 2-yard run with 5:58 left in the third quarter, but Somerset went ahead 32-30 lead three minutes later on Jack’s Peterson’s 2-yard run and Preston Anez’ two-point conversion.

Ruf’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Price, along with Ruf’s successful two-point conversion, gave Bloomer the lead back 38-32 lead early in the fourth quarter.

Somerset answered again 18 seconds later on Peterson’s 64-yard touchdown run, but failed on the two-point attempt, leaving the score tied 38-38.

Bloomer’s winning points came on Ruf’s 23-yard touchdown and Caleb Ruf’s two-point pass to Zach Ruf with 6:31 remaining.

Peterson rushed for 251 of Somerset’s 348 yards on 23 carries. He also had touchdown runs of 35, 2 and 64 yards. Ethan Wegscheider added 56 yards on four carries, including a 53-yard touchdown, and Anez had 20 yards on two attempts, including an 11-yard TD.

Ruf was 9-of-17 passing for 216 yards for Bloomer, while Somerset didn’t attempt a pass.

While this may be the first time Superior and Somerset will play, the two teams are very familiar with each other having scrimmaged against each other for several years at Rice Lake.

“I know the Somerset staff very well and have a ton of respect for them,” SHS coach Bob DeMeyer said. “Bruce Larson is one of the best coaches you’ll find anywhere and I consider him a good friend and a mentor.”

Another familiar face on the Larson’s staff is assistant coach Dean Hoff, who graduated from Superior High School in 1987 and UW-Superior in 1992.

“Deano and I were classmates, teammates and friends for many years and I love him like a brother,” DeMeyer said. “It’ll be a fun high school football game and judging by the way the scrimmage went, it should be a hard fought, physical battle.”

Hoff is also the son of former Spartan head coach Larry Hoff. The younger Hoff was an assistant coach with Superior, and, along with John Torzewski, spent the 1994 season as co-head coaches when Larry Hoff fell ill.

“Somerset has won multiple state championships and they’ve been state runners-up as well,” DeMeyer said. “We had an opening in our schedule as did they and we wanted to add a game that would be challenging and Somerset certainly will provide that.”

In its opener, Superior was led by senior Luke Drougas, who was 4-of-6 passing for 86 yards, and rushed for another 63 yards on nine carries. One of his completions was a 35-yard touchdown pass to Corey Sanders.

Senior Gunnar Gronski led the Spartans on the ground with 95 yards on 11 carries. Conner Fonger also had 52 yards on two carries, including a 45-yard run early in the fourth quarter.

Chase Summerfield led Superior on defense with 11 tackles, including seven solo.

SPARTAN SPIN: Somerset is a member of the Middle Border Conference, which includes Osceola. … Somerset has played in six state title games, winning D4 titles in 2012 and 2014; finishing second in D4 in 2011; and second in D5 in 2004 and 2005. … Dean Hoff spent five years teaching in Superior and has been teaching math at Somerset since 1999. Hoff and his wife, Erin, have three kids, Liv, Rory and Avery. … Tonight’s game will be carried live on ifan.tv.