Spartan golfers split at Hayward

Hayward’s Emily Neff led all golfers with a 40. Hurricane teammate Ally King was second at 49.

Superior’s scores were Abby Johnson, 53; Lauren Raboin, 58; Connie Misfeldt, 62; Kacy Larson, 70; and Naomi McLennan, a non-counting 84.

The Spartans host their own 11-team Nemadji Invitational at 9 a.m. Wednesday, and are at Chetek at 9 a.m. Thursday.

The Spartans’ head coach is Dan Schulz and Brad Larson is the assistant coach.

Superior High School

2017 Girls Golf Roster

Seniors — Abigail Johnson, Connie Misfeldt.

Juniors — Bridget Beyer, Juliana Haller, Kacy Larson, Lauren Raboin.

Freshmen — Naomi McLennan.

Head Coach: Dan Schulz

Wed., Aug. 16................................................................. New Richmond Invite, 9 a.m.

Thur., Aug. 17................................................................. Hayward Invite, 9 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 21................................................................. at Hayward, Luck-Unity, 9 a.m.

Thur., Aug. 22................................................................. at Cumberland, w/NW, 9 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 23................................................................. Nemadji Invite, 9a .m.

Thur., Aug. 24................................................................. Chetek-W, Ladysmith, 9 a.m.

Mon., Aug. 28................................................................. at Barron, w/Spooner, 9 a.m.

Wed., Aug. 30................................................................. at Luck-Unity, w/ Hayward, 9 a.m.

Thur., Sept. 7.................................................................. at Northwestern Invite (Solon), 9 a.m.

Thur., Sept. 12................................................................ at NW, w/Cumberland, 4:30 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14................................................................ vs. Chetek, Ladysmith, 4 p.m.

Mon., Sept. 18................................................................ vs. Barron, Spooner, 4 p.m.

Wed., Sept. 20................................................................ HON Meet at Spooner, 9 a.m.

Wed., Sept. 27................................................................ WIAA Regional at New Richmond

Thur., Oct. 3.................................................................... WIAA Sectional at Wis. Rapids

Oct. 9-10......................................................................... WIAA State at Madison