SHS tennis falls to Eveleth-Gilbert

The Spartans’ wins were by Niya Wilson at No. 3 singles and Alyssa Stuart and Katherine Caven at No. 3 doubles.

Wilson won in three sets over Eveleth-Gilbert’s Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, while Stuart and Caven won in straight sets Hannah Varola and Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.

Other Superior results included losses by Madisen Myer, Madison Sislo and Rose Ion in singles action, and the duos of Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young and Drew Urbaniak and Kaylee Ylineimi in doubles play.

The Spartans are back in action at 4:15 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Cloquet and are at Ashland Monday.

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Superior 2

Singles

No. 1 — Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Madisen Myer, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Lydia Delich, EG, def. Madison Sislo, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Niya Wilson, SHS, def. Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

No. 4 — Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Rose Ion, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Audrey Delich-Paige Larsen, EG, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — McKenna Edstrom-Megan Larson, EG, def. Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, 1-6, 2-6.

No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Hannah Varola-Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.