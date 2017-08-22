Search
    SHS tennis falls to Eveleth-Gilbert

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:25 a.m.
    Superior High School's Madisen Myer goes after a ball during her No. 1 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)1 / 3
    Superior High School's Madison Sislo returns a ball during her No. 2 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)2 / 3
    Superior High School's Niya Wilson defeated Eveleth-Gilbert's Ashley Kuopus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)3 / 3

    The Superior High School girls tennis team christened its new tennis courts at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex with a 5-2 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert Monday afternoon.

    The Spartans’ wins were by Niya Wilson at No. 3 singles and Alyssa Stuart and Katherine Caven at No. 3 doubles.

    Wilson won in three sets over Eveleth-Gilbert’s Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2, while Stuart and Caven won in straight sets Hannah Varola and Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.

    Other Superior results included losses by Madisen Myer, Madison Sislo and Rose Ion in singles action, and the duos of Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young and Drew Urbaniak and Kaylee Ylineimi in doubles play.

    The Spartans are back in action at 4:15 p.m. today (Tuesday) at Cloquet and are at Ashland Monday.

    Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Superior 2

    Singles

    No. 1 — Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Madisen Myer, 6-2, 6-4.

    No. 2 — Lydia Delich, EG, def. Madison Sislo, 6-0, 6-0.

    No. 3 — Niya Wilson, SHS, def. Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

    No. 4 — Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Rose Ion, 6-0, 6-2.

    Doubles

    No. 1 — Audrey Delich-Paige Larsen, EG, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 6-2, 6-0.

    No. 2 — McKenna Edstrom-Megan Larson, EG, def. Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, 1-6, 2-6.

    No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Hannah Varola-Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.

