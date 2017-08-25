Search
    New season, new courts for SHS tennis team

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:21 a.m.
    Superior High School's Madison Sislo returns a ball during her No. 2 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)1 / 3
    Superior High School's Madisen Myer goes after a ball during her No. 1 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)2 / 3
    Superior High School's Niya Wilson defeated Eveleth-Gilbert's Ashley Kuopus 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles match Monday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)3 / 3

    The Superior High School girls tennis team dropped a pair of matches this week.

    The Spartans christened their new tennis courts at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex with a 5-2 loss to Eveleth-Gilbert Monday afternoon, and then went to Cloquet Tuesday where they fell to the Lumberjacks 4-3.

    Alyssa Stuart and Katherine Caven picked up wins both days for Superior. The two defeated Eveleth-Gilbert’s Hannah Varola and Gianna Odella 6-2, 6-1 Monday, then swept Cloquet’s Lauren Maslow and Lexi Norrguari 6-2, 6-4 Tuesday. Both wins were at No. 3 doubles.

    Superior’s second win against Eveleth-Gilbert came at No. 3 singles where Niya Wilson defeated Ashley Kuopus (6-4, 4-6, 6-2).

    The Spartans’ remaining two wins at Cloquet were Madisen Myer over Michele Jokinen (7-5, 2-6, 6-3) at No. 1 singles, and Madelyn Graham and Kaylee Yliniemi over Lauren Maslow and Lexi Norrguari (6-2, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles.

    Superior is beginning the season with a roster that includes 34 athletes, including nine seniors — Caven, Graham, Chantelle Gregory, Melissa Harty, Desiree Jensen, Madison Massoglia, Alee Milinkovich-Gray, Zoey Moilanen and Addie Young.

    The Spartans are at Ashland at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then play Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

    SPARTAN SPIN: Mark Winkle is Superior’s head coach. His assistant coaches are Andrea Sorensen and Barry Dahl (volunteer). ... SHS was 8-8 last year, including 7-2 (third place) in the Lake Superior Conference. ... Lost through graduation were Allie and Hannah Thul.

    Superior High School - 2017 Girls Tennis Roster

    Seniors — Katherine Caven, Madelyn Graham, Chantelle Gregory, Melissa Harty, Desiree Jensen, Madison Massoglia, Alee Milinkovich-Gray, Zoey Moilanen, Addie Young.

    Juniors — Julia Heytens, Rose Ion, Megan Jaszczak, Madisen Myer, Alissa Notenberg, Madison Sislo, Kaylee Yliniemi.

    Sophomores — Elizabeth Evans, Hannah Furey, Mehla Starry, Alyssa Stuart, Drew Urbaniak, Abby Willmore, Niya Wilson.

    Freshmen — Anna Downs, Sydnie DeMeyer, Emma Eibon, Ella Graves, Clara Lundholm, Jillian Reuille, Julia Roe, Maya Sickler, Suzanne Warring, Lexi Williams, Phoenix Wittkopf.

     

    Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Superior 2

    No. 1 — Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Madisen Myer, 6-2, 6-4.

    No. 2 — Lydia Delich, EG, def. Madison Sislo, 6-0, 6-0.

    No. 3 — Niya Wilson, SHS, def. Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

    No. 4 — Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Rose Ion, 6-0, 6-2.

    Doubles

    No. 1 — Audrey Delich-Paige Larsen, EG, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 6-2, 6-0.

    No. 2 — McKenna Edstrom-Megan Larson, EG, def. Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, 1-6, 2-6.

    No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Hannah Varola-Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.

     

    Cloquet 4, Superior 3

    No. 1 — Madisen Myer, SHS, def. Michele Jokinen, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

    No. 2 — Autumn Moynan, C, def. Niya Wilson, 6-0, 2-6, 5-7.

    No. 3 — Kylie McKeon, C, def. Madison Sislo, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

    No. 4 — Emma Wells, C, def. Drew Urbaniak, 3-6, 6-7 (4).

    Doubles

    No. 1 — Kalya Borske-Ally Martin, C, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 2-6, 3-6.

    No. 2 — Madelyn Graham-Kaylee Yliniemi, SHS, def. Zoe Klimek-Jayda Wolter, 6-1, 6-4.

    No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Lauren Maslow-Lexi Norrguari, 6-2, 6-4.

    Superior High School

    2017 Girls Tennis Schedule

    Head Coach: Mark Winkle

    Sat., Aug. 12   at Eau Claire North Invite

    Wed., Aug. 16 at Osceola Invite

    Mon., Aug. 21 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert (L 5-2)

    Tue., Aug. 22 at Cloquet, 4:15 p.m.

    Mon., Aug. 28            at Ashland, 4:15 p.m.

    Tue., Aug. 29 at Duluth Denfeld/East, 3:30 p.m.

    Tue., Sept. 5  at Duluth Denfeld, 4:15 p.m.

    Thur., Sept. 7            vs. Hermantown, 4:15 p.m.

    Tue., Sept. 12 vs. Duluth Marshall, 4:15 p.m.

    Tue., Sept. 19            vs. Cloquet, 4:15 p.m.

    Tue., Sept. 26            vs. Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

    Thur., Sept. 28          at Hermantown, 4:15 p.m.

    Thur., Sept. 14           vs. Ashland, 4:15 p.m.

    Mon., Oct. 2   WIAA Sub-Sectionals at ECM

    Thur., Oct. 5  WIAA Sectionals at WW

    Oct. 12-14        WIAA State at Madison

