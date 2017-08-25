New season, new courts for SHS tennis team

Alyssa Stuart and Katherine Caven picked up wins both days for Superior. The two defeated Eveleth-Gilbert’s Hannah Varola and Gianna Odella 6-2, 6-1 Monday, then swept Cloquet’s Lauren Maslow and Lexi Norrguari 6-2, 6-4 Tuesday. Both wins were at No. 3 doubles.

Superior’s second win against Eveleth-Gilbert came at No. 3 singles where Niya Wilson defeated Ashley Kuopus (6-4, 4-6, 6-2).

The Spartans’ remaining two wins at Cloquet were Madisen Myer over Michele Jokinen (7-5, 2-6, 6-3) at No. 1 singles, and Madelyn Graham and Kaylee Yliniemi over Lauren Maslow and Lexi Norrguari (6-2, 6-4) at No. 2 doubles.

Superior is beginning the season with a roster that includes 34 athletes, including nine seniors — Caven, Graham, Chantelle Gregory, Melissa Harty, Desiree Jensen, Madison Massoglia, Alee Milinkovich-Gray, Zoey Moilanen and Addie Young.

The Spartans are at Ashland at 4:15 p.m. Monday, then play Duluth Denfeld and Duluth East beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Mark Winkle is Superior’s head coach. His assistant coaches are Andrea Sorensen and Barry Dahl (volunteer). ... SHS was 8-8 last year, including 7-2 (third place) in the Lake Superior Conference. ... Lost through graduation were Allie and Hannah Thul.

Superior High School - 2017 Girls Tennis Roster

Seniors — Katherine Caven, Madelyn Graham, Chantelle Gregory, Melissa Harty, Desiree Jensen, Madison Massoglia, Alee Milinkovich-Gray, Zoey Moilanen, Addie Young.

Juniors — Julia Heytens, Rose Ion, Megan Jaszczak, Madisen Myer, Alissa Notenberg, Madison Sislo, Kaylee Yliniemi.

Sophomores — Elizabeth Evans, Hannah Furey, Mehla Starry, Alyssa Stuart, Drew Urbaniak, Abby Willmore, Niya Wilson.

Freshmen — Anna Downs, Sydnie DeMeyer, Emma Eibon, Ella Graves, Clara Lundholm, Jillian Reuille, Julia Roe, Maya Sickler, Suzanne Warring, Lexi Williams, Phoenix Wittkopf.

Eveleth-Gilbert 5, Superior 2

No. 1 — Maddi Jankila, EG, def. Madisen Myer, 6-2, 6-4.

No. 2 — Lydia Delich, EG, def. Madison Sislo, 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 — Niya Wilson, SHS, def. Ashley Kuopus, 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.

No. 4 — Katelyn Torrel, EG, def. Rose Ion, 6-0, 6-2.

Doubles

No. 1 — Audrey Delich-Paige Larsen, EG, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 6-2, 6-0.

No. 2 — McKenna Edstrom-Megan Larson, EG, def. Drew Urbaniak-Kaylee Yliniemi, 1-6, 2-6.

No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Hannah Varola-Gianna Odella, 6-2, 6-1.

Cloquet 4, Superior 3

No. 1 — Madisen Myer, SHS, def. Michele Jokinen, 7-5, 2-6, 6-3.

No. 2 — Autumn Moynan, C, def. Niya Wilson, 6-0, 2-6, 5-7.

No. 3 — Kylie McKeon, C, def. Madison Sislo, 6-4, 2-6, 1-6.

No. 4 — Emma Wells, C, def. Drew Urbaniak, 3-6, 6-7 (4).

Doubles

No. 1 — Kalya Borske-Ally Martin, C, def. Alee Milinkovich-Gray-Addie Young, 2-6, 3-6.

No. 2 — Madelyn Graham-Kaylee Yliniemi, SHS, def. Zoe Klimek-Jayda Wolter, 6-1, 6-4.

No. 3 — Alyssa Stuart-Katherine Caven, SHS, def. Lauren Maslow-Lexi Norrguari, 6-2, 6-4.

Superior High School

2017 Girls Tennis Schedule

Head Coach: Mark Winkle

Sat., Aug. 12 at Eau Claire North Invite

Wed., Aug. 16 at Osceola Invite

Mon., Aug. 21 vs. Eveleth-Gilbert (L 5-2)

Tue., Aug. 22 at Cloquet, 4:15 p.m.

Mon., Aug. 28 at Ashland, 4:15 p.m.

Tue., Aug. 29 at Duluth Denfeld/East, 3:30 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 5 at Duluth Denfeld, 4:15 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 7 vs. Hermantown, 4:15 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 12 vs. Duluth Marshall, 4:15 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 19 vs. Cloquet, 4:15 p.m.

Tue., Sept. 26 vs. Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 28 at Hermantown, 4:15 p.m.

Thur., Sept. 14 vs. Ashland, 4:15 p.m.

Mon., Oct. 2 WIAA Sub-Sectionals at ECM

Thur., Oct. 5 WIAA Sectionals at WW

Oct. 12-14 WIAA State at Madison